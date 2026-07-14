Original UK Queens Natalie Paris and Aimie Atkinson Will Join SIX Broadway Cast

Natalie Paris and Aimie Atkinson, the Olivier Award nominated original Jane Seymour and Katherine Howard in the UK production of Six, will make their Broadway debuts as they join the Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning musical beginning August 17.

Natalie Paris and Aimie Atkinson replace Jasmine Forsberg and Abigail Barlow, respectively, who will depart August 16. Natalie and Aimie will join the previously announced Chloe Tucker Caine (“Owning Manhattan”) as Anne Boleyn and Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton) as Catherine Parr. Khaila Wilcoxon and Olivia Donalson continue in their respective roles as Catherine of Aragon and Anne of Cleves. Natalie Paris departs December 13, 2026, Aimie Atkinson will play her final performance at the matinee on October 31, 2026, and the rest will play into 2027.

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Biographies

Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour). West End productions include: Les Misérables (Palace and Queens Theatre), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), Joseph (New London Theatre), Sunday In The Park with George (Menier Chocolate Factory and Wyndham's Theatre), Billy Elliot (Victoria Palace), and the original Jane Seymour in Six The Musical, where she was nominated for an Olivier Award and also features on the original cast recording which has just gone platinum. Additional credits include the original cast performance at Hampton Court and Live Capture which was released in cinemas in 2025, and Six US Aragon tour 2023, Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman: The Musical – 1st UK and Ireland tour, Emojiland (The Garrick Theatre). Featured singer on BBC's “Strictly Come Dancing,” The Reunion Concert in China and Italy, SVN tour in China, Evie in Sea Witch (Theatre Royal Dury Lane), and Total Eclipse (The London Coliseum).

Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard) can be seen as Katherine Howard in Six: The Musical Live!, playing in cinemas across North America starting August 14. An award-winning British actress and recording artist, and winner of the BBC Voice of Musical Theatre Award, she is known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Six The Musical, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Aimie is currently starring as Delia Deetz in the original West End company of Beetlejuice. Other credits include Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical, Rem in Death Note, Nannerl in Saving Mozart, Lucia in Figaro, Daniela in In the Heights, Serena in Legally Blonde, Elizabeth in Dirty Dancing, Chloe in Never Forget, Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. Aimie can be heard on the original Six Studio Cast Recording, which has been streamed over five billion times worldwide, as well as on her solo album, Queen, available on all major streaming platforms.

About Six

Six, by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) where the show is currently playing an open-ended run. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 40th longest running show in Broadway history.

The current cast of Six features Khaila Wilcoxon (Broadway and National Tour of Six, Redwood, Hadestown) who plays Catherine of Aragon, Kirstin Maldonado (member of the vocal sensation Pentatonix) who plays Anne Boleyn through August 9, Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway and National Tour of Six, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends) who plays Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson (Broadway and National Tour of Six, the Dolly Parton musical) who plays Anna of Cleves, and Grammy Award-winner Abigail Barlow (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album, Disney's Moana 2) who plays Katherine Howard. The cast also includes alternates Lauryn Adams (The Wiz), Aryn Bohannon (SIXNorth American tour), Maggie Likcani (Sunset Blvd) who plays Catherine Parr August 3 to 16, Taylor Pearlstein (SIXNorth America tour) who plays Catherine Parr July 20 to August 2, and Aiyana Smash (Broadway debut, National Tour of Rent) who currently plays Catherine Parr through July 19.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and is the longest-running show in the Lena Horne Theatre.

Six is produced by Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling(Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by The TRC Company / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Universal Pictures Content Group will release Six The Musical Live!, a live capture film recorded at the Vaudeville Theatre, London, with the original West End Queens reprising their roles, in US and Canadian movie theatres on August 14th. The National Tour of Six is currently playing in cities throughout the US.

Six is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK and Ireland, and in cities throughout Europe. Six will return to Australia beginning July 24, 2026.

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