Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Hudson and More Receive 2026 Daytime Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards have been revealed, with several Broadway performers, producers, and theatre organizations represented across this year’s categories.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who is currently appearing on Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing, earned a nomination for Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program for Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross. The Jennifer Hudson Show landed five nominations for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program, Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program, and Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program.

The American Theatre Wing's Working in the Theatre received a nomination for Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program.

Tamara Tunie was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress for her work as Anita Williams Dupree on CBS’ Beyond the Gates. Keke Palmer received an Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily nomination for Glam Through the Ages, while Derek Hough was recognized alongside Extra co-hosts Mona Kosar Abdi and Terri Seymour in the Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily category.

The winners will be announced during the 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Beyond the Gates

CBS

Days of Our Lives

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

3rd Hour of Today

NBC

The Drew Barrymore Show

CBS Media Ventures

The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Live with Kelly and Mark

Disney Entertainment Distribution

Today with Jenna & Friends

NBC

The View

ABC

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro

The View

ABC

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall

Disney Entertainment Distribution

Jennifer Hudson

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri

Debmar-Mercury

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Entertainment Tonight

CBS Media Ventures

Extra

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

Mona Kosar Abdi, Derek Hough & Terri Seymour

Extra

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner

Entertainment Tonight

CBS Media Ventures

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez

Access Hollywood

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Star Jones & Corey Jovan

Divorce Court

Fox

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera

Days of Our Lives

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree

Beyond the Gates

CBS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Heather Tom as Katie Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree

Beyond the Gates

CBS

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actor

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

General Hospital

ABC

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Christian Jules LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton

Days of our Lives

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas

Beyond the Gates

CBS

Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine

General Hospital

ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actor

Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Timon Kyle Durrett as Bill Hamilton

Beyond the Gates

CBS

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Roger Howarth as Matt Clark

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Mike Manning as Bradley “Smitty” Smith

Beyond the Gates

CBS

Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake

General Hospital

ABC

Al Calderon as Javier Hernandez

Days of Our Lives

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Alice Halsey as Rachel Black

Days of Our Lives

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri

General Hospital

ABC

Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas

Beyond the Gates

CBS

Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne

Beyond the Gates

CBS

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Jasmine Burke as June Hughes

Beyond the Gates

CBS

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault

General Hospital

ABC

Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez

General Hospital

ABC

Christopher Sean as Paul Narita

Days of our Lives

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Ray Wise as Ian Ward

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

Eva zu Beck

Superskilled with Eva zu Beck

National Geographic

Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro

The Weekend View

ABC News Live

Derrick Campana

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]

Giada De Laurentiis

Giada in My Kitchen

Prime Video [Butternut]

Keke Palmer

Glam Through the Ages

KeyTV Network

Joseph Rosendo

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out

PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents]

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

A Different Breed

InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]

George to the Rescue

NBC

With Love, Meghan

Netflix [Sony Pictures Television | Archewell Productions]

The Motherhood

Hallmark Channel | Hallmark+ [Scout Productions | Deep Blue Productions]

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]

Outstanding Legal / Courtroom Series

Caught in Providence

Debmar-Mercury

Divorce Court

Fox

Justice For the People with Judge Milian

Entertainment Studios

Mathis Court with Judge Mathis

Entertainment Studios

Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program

Ask This Old House

PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House

Magnolia Network [Blind Nil]

Home Town Takeover

HGTV [RTR Media Inc.]

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect

Magnolia Network [One Traveler | All 3 Media | A | Miziker Entertainment]

This Old House

PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Expedition Unknown

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

Long Way Home

Apple [Long Way Productions]

The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar

Pets.TV [Allen Media Group]

Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross

Roku [Joy Mill Entertainment | Story Syndicate | Artists First]

Superskilled with Eva zu Beck

National Geographic

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood

An Entertainment Tonight Special

CBS Media Ventures

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter [IFC]

Variety & CNN Actors on Actors

CNN Digital | Variety

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

PBS

Working in the Theatre

AmericanTheatreWing.org

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen

Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content]

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Food Network [Pacific Productions]

Delicious Miss Brown

Food Network [FRANK.]

Magnolia Table: At The Farm

Magnolia Network [Blind Nil]

Pati’s Mexican Table

PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media]

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

America the Bountiful

PBS [Credo Nonfiction]

Best Ever Food Review Show

Best Ever Food Review Show on YouTube

Fork & Hammer

American Public Television [Susie Films]

Lucky Chow

PBS [Lucky Rice]

Savor the City

TV-One [Powerhouse Productions]

Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown

Delicious Miss Brown

Food Network [FRANK.]

Danielle Chang

Lucky Chow

PBS [Lucky Rice]

Ina Garten

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Food Network [Pacific Productions]

Pati Jinich

Pati’s Mexican Table

PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media]

Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen

Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content]

Outstanding Daytime Special

Critics Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LBGTQ+ Cinema & Television

Here TV

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]

Living Proof

Hulu [The DIVA Foundation | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates]

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism

Hulu [NY27 Productions | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates]

Daytime Short Form Program

Catalyst

LinkedIn News

Glam Through the Ages

KeyTV Network

Most-Ordered

Eater

The Path with Ryan Roslansky

LinkedIn News

Stand Up and Do Something with Michael Jr.

BYUtv [Monument Pictures]

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates

CBS

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program

The Drew Barrymore Show

CBS Media Ventures

The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Tamron Hall

Disney Entertainment Distribution

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates

Episode 103

CBS

General Hospital

Episode 15719

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

The Young and the Restless

Episode 13273

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Episode 4140

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

The Young and the Restless

Episode 13149

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

The Young and the Restless

Episode 13273

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Live with Kelly and Mark

Episode 250414

Disney Entertainment Distribution

The View

Episode 6280

ABC

The Young and the Restless

Episode 13145

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

The Young and the Restless

Episode 13244

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates

Episode 104

CBS

General Hospital

Episode 15624

ABC

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Episode 4010

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 6169

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

The Bold and the Beautiful

Episode 9658

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Episode 4039

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 5007

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

The Young and the Restless

Episode 13260

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program

Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi

Wild Atlantic Way North, Ireland

PBS [Sauce & Liver Productions, LLC]

Dream of Europe

London Part 1 with Abbey Road Studios

PBS [Dream of Italy Productions, LLC]

Expedition Unknown

The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard

Wheel Of Age

NBC [Hearst Media Production Group | Agency X]

Long Way Home

Lost in Lapland

Apple [Long Way Productions]

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program

Craft Roundtables

Editors

IndieWire.com

The Drew Barrymore Show

Episode 5137

CBS Media Ventures

Extra

Extra at the Emmys

Warner Bros. Television Group [Telepictures]

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program

A Different Breed

The Season Begins

InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]

Expedition Unknown

Great Pyramid Secrets Revealed

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Ken-ichiwa!

Netflix [Spoke Studios | Omaha Productions | Full Day Productions]

Long Way Home

Deep in the Forest

Apple [Long Way Productions]

The Wizard of Paws

Buster’s New Kicks

BYUtv [Nomadica Films | Vox Media Studios | The Dodo]

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]

France Made with Love

PBS [Symbio Studios]

General Hospital

Episode 15719

ABC

Long Way Home

Lost in Lapland

Apple [Long Way Productions]

Superskilled with Eva zu Beck

They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up

National Geographic

TrueSouth

Ocean Springs, MS

ESPN | ABC | SEC Network [Bluefoot Entertainment]

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates

Episode 104

CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

Episode 9511

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Episode 4041

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates

Episode 103

CBS

Have Guitar Will Travel World

The Shetland Sound

PBS [Have Guitar Will Travel World, LLC]

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Let Frankie Cook

Getting the Band Back Together

Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series

Craft Roundtables

Editors

IndieWire.com

The Drew Barrymore Show

Episode 5127

CBS Media Ventures

Entertainment Tonight

Episode 45.7

CBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Today with Jenna & Friends

Hoda-Bration

NBC

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series

A Different Breed

The Season Begins

InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]

Let Frankie Cook

Pasta From Scratch

Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

Crystal Coast of North Carolina

PBS [Samantha Brown Media]

Superskilled with Eva zu Beck

How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone

National Geographic

The Wizard of Paws

Buster’s New Kicks

BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

Ask This Old House

Thank You Roger Cook

PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

Expedition Unknown

Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out

Cuba

PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents]

Lucky Chow

Made in Taiwan

PBS [Lucky Rice]

This Old House

Asheville Rebuilds

PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Beyond the Gates

CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Days of Our Lives

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

General Hospital

ABC

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