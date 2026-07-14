Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Hudson and More Receive 2026 Daytime Emmy Nominations
The winners will be announced during the 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium.
The nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards have been revealed, with several Broadway performers, producers, and theatre organizations represented across this year’s categories.
Tracee Ellis Ross, who is currently appearing on Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing, earned a nomination for Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program for Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross. The Jennifer Hudson Show landed five nominations for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program, Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program, and Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program.
The American Theatre Wing's Working in the Theatre received a nomination for Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program.
Tamara Tunie was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress for her work as Anita Williams Dupree on CBS’ Beyond the Gates. Keke Palmer received an Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily nomination for Glam Through the Ages, while Derek Hough was recognized alongside Extra co-hosts Mona Kosar Abdi and Terri Seymour in the Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily category.
The winners will be announced during the 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium.
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Beyond the Gates
CBS
Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
3rd Hour of Today
NBC
The Drew Barrymore Show
CBS Media Ventures
The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Live with Kelly and Mark
Disney Entertainment Distribution
Today with Jenna & Friends
NBC
The View
ABC
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro
The View
ABC
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall
Disney Entertainment Distribution
Jennifer Hudson
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]
Sherri Shepherd
Sherri
Debmar-Mercury
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Entertainment Tonight
CBS Media Ventures
Extra
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]
Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily
Mona Kosar Abdi, Derek Hough & Terri Seymour
Extra
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]
Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner
Entertainment Tonight
CBS Media Ventures
Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez
Access Hollywood
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Star Jones & Corey Jovan
Divorce Court
Fox
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera
Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]
Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree
Beyond the Gates
CBS
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Heather Tom as Katie Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]
Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree
Beyond the Gates
CBS
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actor
Eric Braeden as Victor Newman
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
General Hospital
ABC
Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]
Christian Jules LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton
Days of our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]
Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas
Beyond the Gates
CBS
Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine
General Hospital
ABC
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actor
Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Timon Kyle Durrett as Bill Hamilton
Beyond the Gates
CBS
Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Roger Howarth as Matt Clark
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Mike Manning as Bradley “Smitty” Smith
Beyond the Gates
CBS
Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]
Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series
Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake
General Hospital
ABC
Al Calderon as Javier Hernandez
Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]
Alice Halsey as Rachel Black
Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]
Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri
General Hospital
ABC
Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas
Beyond the Gates
CBS
Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne
Beyond the Gates
CBS
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
Jasmine Burke as June Hughes
Beyond the Gates
CBS
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault
General Hospital
ABC
Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez
General Hospital
ABC
Christopher Sean as Paul Narita
Days of our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]
Ray Wise as Ian Ward
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily
Eva zu Beck
Superskilled with Eva zu Beck
National Geographic
Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro
The Weekend View
ABC News Live
Derrick Campana
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada in My Kitchen
Prime Video [Butternut]
Keke Palmer
Glam Through the Ages
KeyTV Network
Joseph Rosendo
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents]
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
A Different Breed
InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]
George to the Rescue
NBC
With Love, Meghan
Netflix [Sony Pictures Television | Archewell Productions]
The Motherhood
Hallmark Channel | Hallmark+ [Scout Productions | Deep Blue Productions]
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]
Outstanding Legal / Courtroom Series
Caught in Providence
Debmar-Mercury
Divorce Court
Fox
Justice For the People with Judge Milian
Entertainment Studios
Mathis Court with Judge Mathis
Entertainment Studios
Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program
Ask This Old House
PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]
Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House
Magnolia Network [Blind Nil]
Home Town Takeover
HGTV [RTR Media Inc.]
The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect
Magnolia Network [One Traveler | All 3 Media | A | Miziker Entertainment]
This Old House
PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Expedition Unknown
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]
Long Way Home
Apple [Long Way Productions]
The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar
Pets.TV [Allen Media Group]
Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross
Roku [Joy Mill Entertainment | Story Syndicate | Artists First]
Superskilled with Eva zu Beck
National Geographic
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood
An Entertainment Tonight Special
CBS Media Ventures
Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter [IFC]
Variety & CNN Actors on Actors
CNN Digital | Variety
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
PBS
Working in the Theatre
AmericanTheatreWing.org
Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series
Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen
Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content]
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network [Pacific Productions]
Delicious Miss Brown
Food Network [FRANK.]
Magnolia Table: At The Farm
Magnolia Network [Blind Nil]
Pati’s Mexican Table
PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media]
Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series
America the Bountiful
PBS [Credo Nonfiction]
Best Ever Food Review Show
Best Ever Food Review Show on YouTube
Fork & Hammer
American Public Television [Susie Films]
Lucky Chow
PBS [Lucky Rice]
Savor the City
TV-One [Powerhouse Productions]
Outstanding Culinary Host
Kardea Brown
Delicious Miss Brown
Food Network [FRANK.]
Danielle Chang
Lucky Chow
PBS [Lucky Rice]
Ina Garten
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network [Pacific Productions]
Pati Jinich
Pati’s Mexican Table
PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media]
Andrew Zimmern
Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen
Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content]
Outstanding Daytime Special
Critics Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LBGTQ+ Cinema & Television
Here TV
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]
Living Proof
Hulu [The DIVA Foundation | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates]
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]
Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism
Hulu [NY27 Productions | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates]
Daytime Short Form Program
Catalyst
LinkedIn News
Glam Through the Ages
KeyTV Network
Most-Ordered
Eater
The Path with Ryan Roslansky
LinkedIn News
Stand Up and Do Something with Michael Jr.
BYUtv [Monument Pictures]
Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program
Beyond the Gates
CBS
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program
The Drew Barrymore Show
CBS Media Ventures
The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Tamron Hall
Disney Entertainment Distribution
Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program
Beyond the Gates
Episode 103
CBS
General Hospital
Episode 15719
ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
The Young and the Restless
Episode 13273
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4140
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]
The Young and the Restless
Episode 13149
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
The Young and the Restless
Episode 13273
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Live with Kelly and Mark
Episode 250414
Disney Entertainment Distribution
The View
Episode 6280
ABC
The Young and the Restless
Episode 13145
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
The Young and the Restless
Episode 13244
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program
Beyond the Gates
Episode 104
CBS
General Hospital
Episode 15624
ABC
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4010
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 6169
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program
The Bold and the Beautiful
Episode 9658
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4039
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5007
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]
The Young and the Restless
Episode 13260
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program
Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi
Wild Atlantic Way North, Ireland
PBS [Sauce & Liver Productions, LLC]
Dream of Europe
London Part 1 with Abbey Road Studios
PBS [Dream of Italy Productions, LLC]
Expedition Unknown
The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]
Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard
Wheel Of Age
NBC [Hearst Media Production Group | Agency X]
Long Way Home
Lost in Lapland
Apple [Long Way Productions]
Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program
Craft Roundtables
Editors
IndieWire.com
The Drew Barrymore Show
Episode 5137
CBS Media Ventures
Extra
Extra at the Emmys
Warner Bros. Television Group [Telepictures]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program
A Different Breed
The Season Begins
InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]
Expedition Unknown
Great Pyramid Secrets Revealed
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Ken-ichiwa!
Netflix [Spoke Studios | Omaha Productions | Full Day Productions]
Long Way Home
Deep in the Forest
Apple [Long Way Productions]
The Wizard of Paws
Buster’s New Kicks
BYUtv [Nomadica Films | Vox Media Studios | The Dodo]
Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]
France Made with Love
PBS [Symbio Studios]
General Hospital
Episode 15719
ABC
Long Way Home
Lost in Lapland
Apple [Long Way Productions]
Superskilled with Eva zu Beck
They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up
National Geographic
TrueSouth
Ocean Springs, MS
ESPN | ABC | SEC Network [Bluefoot Entertainment]
Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program
Beyond the Gates
Episode 104
CBS
The Bold and the Beautiful
Episode 9511
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4041
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program
Beyond the Gates
Episode 103
CBS
Have Guitar Will Travel World
The Shetland Sound
PBS [Have Guitar Will Travel World, LLC]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Let Frankie Cook
Getting the Band Back Together
Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]
Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series
Craft Roundtables
Editors
IndieWire.com
The Drew Barrymore Show
Episode 5127
CBS Media Ventures
Entertainment Tonight
Episode 45.7
CBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Today with Jenna & Friends
Hoda-Bration
NBC
Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series
A Different Breed
The Season Begins
InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]
Let Frankie Cook
Pasta From Scratch
Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
Crystal Coast of North Carolina
PBS [Samantha Brown Media]
Superskilled with Eva zu Beck
How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone
National Geographic
The Wizard of Paws
Buster’s New Kicks
BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]
Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series
Ask This Old House
Thank You Roger Cook
PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]
Expedition Unknown
Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
Cuba
PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents]
Lucky Chow
Made in Taiwan
PBS [Lucky Rice]
This Old House
Asheville Rebuilds
PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Beyond the Gates
CBS
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]
Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]
General Hospital
ABC