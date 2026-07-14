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Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Hudson and More Receive 2026 Daytime Emmy Nominations

The winners will be announced during the 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium.

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Featured Topic 2026 AWARDS SEASON More Coverage Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Hudson and More Receive 2026 Daytime Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards have been revealed, with several Broadway performers, producers, and theatre organizations represented across this year’s categories.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who is currently appearing on Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing, earned a nomination for Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program for Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross. The Jennifer Hudson Show landed five nominations for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program, Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program, and Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program.

The American Theatre Wing's Working in the Theatre received a nomination for Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program.

Tamara Tunie was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress for her work as Anita Williams Dupree on CBS’ Beyond the Gates. Keke Palmer received an Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily nomination for Glam Through the Ages, while Derek Hough was recognized alongside Extra co-hosts Mona Kosar Abdi and Terri Seymour in the Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily category.

The winners will be announced during the 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Beyond the Gates
CBS

Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

3rd Hour of Today
NBC

The Drew Barrymore Show
CBS Media Ventures

The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Live with Kelly and Mark
Disney Entertainment Distribution

Today with Jenna & Friends
NBC

The View
ABC

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro
The View
ABC

Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall
Disney Entertainment Distribution

Jennifer Hudson
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

Sherri Shepherd
Sherri
Debmar-Mercury

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Entertainment Tonight
CBS Media Ventures

Extra
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

Mona Kosar Abdi, Derek Hough & Terri Seymour
Extra
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner
Entertainment Tonight
CBS Media Ventures

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez
Access Hollywood
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Star Jones & Corey Jovan
Divorce Court
Fox

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera
Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree
Beyond the Gates
CBS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Heather Tom as Katie Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree
Beyond the Gates
CBS

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actor

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
General Hospital
ABC

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Christian Jules LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton
Days of our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas
Beyond the Gates
CBS

Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine
General Hospital
ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actor

Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Timon Kyle Durrett as Bill Hamilton
Beyond the Gates
CBS

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Roger Howarth as Matt Clark
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Mike Manning as Bradley “Smitty” Smith
Beyond the Gates
CBS

Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake
General Hospital
ABC

Al Calderon as Javier Hernandez
Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Alice Halsey as Rachel Black
Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri
General Hospital
ABC

Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas
Beyond the Gates
CBS

Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne
Beyond the Gates
CBS

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Jasmine Burke as June Hughes
Beyond the Gates
CBS

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault
General Hospital
ABC

Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez
General Hospital
ABC

Christopher Sean as Paul Narita
Days of our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

Ray Wise as Ian Ward
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

Eva zu Beck
Superskilled with Eva zu Beck
National Geographic

Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro
The Weekend View
ABC News Live

Derrick Campana
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]

Giada De Laurentiis
Giada in My Kitchen
Prime Video [Butternut]

Keke Palmer
Glam Through the Ages
KeyTV Network

Joseph Rosendo
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents]

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

A Different Breed
InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]

George to the Rescue
NBC

With Love, Meghan
Netflix [Sony Pictures Television | Archewell Productions]

The Motherhood
Hallmark Channel | Hallmark+ [Scout Productions | Deep Blue Productions]

The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]

Outstanding Legal / Courtroom Series

Caught in Providence
Debmar-Mercury

Divorce Court
Fox

Justice For the People with Judge Milian
Entertainment Studios

Mathis Court with Judge Mathis
Entertainment Studios

Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program

Ask This Old House
PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House
Magnolia Network [Blind Nil]

Home Town Takeover
HGTV [RTR Media Inc.]

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect
Magnolia Network [One Traveler | All 3 Media | A | Miziker Entertainment]

This Old House
PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Expedition Unknown
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

Long Way Home
Apple [Long Way Productions]

The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar
Pets.TV [Allen Media Group]

Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross
Roku [Joy Mill Entertainment | Story Syndicate | Artists First]

Superskilled with Eva zu Beck
National Geographic

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood
An Entertainment Tonight Special
CBS Media Ventures

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter [IFC]

Variety & CNN Actors on Actors
CNN Digital | Variety

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
PBS

Working in the Theatre
AmericanTheatreWing.org

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen
Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content]

Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network [Pacific Productions]

Delicious Miss Brown
Food Network [FRANK.]

Magnolia Table: At The Farm
Magnolia Network [Blind Nil]

Pati’s Mexican Table
PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media]

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

America the Bountiful
PBS [Credo Nonfiction]

Best Ever Food Review Show
Best Ever Food Review Show on YouTube

Fork & Hammer
American Public Television [Susie Films]

Lucky Chow
PBS [Lucky Rice]

Savor the City
TV-One [Powerhouse Productions]

Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown
Delicious Miss Brown
Food Network [FRANK.]

Danielle Chang
Lucky Chow
PBS [Lucky Rice]

Ina Garten
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network [Pacific Productions]

Pati Jinich
Pati’s Mexican Table
PBS [Mexican Table LLC | Early Light Media]

Andrew Zimmern
Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen
Outdoor Channel [Intuitive Content]

Outstanding Daytime Special

Critics Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LBGTQ+ Cinema & Television
Here TV

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]

Living Proof
Hulu [The DIVA Foundation | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates]

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism
Hulu [NY27 Productions | Shivelight LLC | Zables & Associates]

Daytime Short Form Program

Catalyst
LinkedIn News

Glam Through the Ages
KeyTV Network

Most-Ordered
Eater

The Path with Ryan Roslansky
LinkedIn News

Stand Up and Do Something with Michael Jr.
BYUtv [Monument Pictures]

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates
CBS

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program

The Drew Barrymore Show
CBS Media Ventures

The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Tamron Hall
Disney Entertainment Distribution

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates
Episode 103
CBS

General Hospital
Episode 15719
ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

The Young and the Restless
Episode 13273
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program

The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4140
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

The Young and the Restless
Episode 13149
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

The Young and the Restless
Episode 13273
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Live with Kelly and Mark
Episode 250414
Disney Entertainment Distribution

The View
Episode 6280
ABC

The Young and the Restless
Episode 13145
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

The Young and the Restless
Episode 13244
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates
Episode 104
CBS

General Hospital
Episode 15624
ABC

The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4010
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 6169
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

The Bold and the Beautiful
Episode 9658
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4039
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5007
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

The Young and the Restless
Episode 13260
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program

Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi
Wild Atlantic Way North, Ireland
PBS [Sauce & Liver Productions, LLC]

Dream of Europe
London Part 1 with Abbey Road Studios
PBS [Dream of Italy Productions, LLC]

Expedition Unknown
The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard
Wheel Of Age
NBC [Hearst Media Production Group | Agency X]

Long Way Home
Lost in Lapland
Apple [Long Way Productions]

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program

Craft Roundtables
Editors
IndieWire.com

The Drew Barrymore Show
Episode 5137
CBS Media Ventures

Extra
Extra at the Emmys
Warner Bros. Television Group [Telepictures]

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program

A Different Breed
The Season Begins
InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]

Expedition Unknown
Great Pyramid Secrets Revealed
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Ken-ichiwa!
Netflix [Spoke Studios | Omaha Productions | Full Day Productions]

Long Way Home
Deep in the Forest
Apple [Long Way Productions]

The Wizard of Paws
Buster’s New Kicks
BYUtv [Nomadica Films | Vox Media Studios | The Dodo]

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]

France Made with Love
PBS [Symbio Studios]

General Hospital
Episode 15719
ABC

Long Way Home
Lost in Lapland
Apple [Long Way Productions]

Superskilled with Eva zu Beck
They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up
National Geographic

TrueSouth
Ocean Springs, MS
ESPN | ABC | SEC Network [Bluefoot Entertainment]

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates
Episode 104
CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful
Episode 9511
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]

The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4041
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates
Episode 103
CBS

Have Guitar Will Travel World
The Shetland Sound
PBS [Have Guitar Will Travel World, LLC]

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Let Frankie Cook
Getting the Band Back Together
Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series

Craft Roundtables
Editors
IndieWire.com

The Drew Barrymore Show
Episode 5127
CBS Media Ventures

Entertainment Tonight
Episode 45.7
CBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Today with Jenna & Friends
Hoda-Bration
NBC

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series

A Different Breed
The Season Begins
InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]

Let Frankie Cook
Pasta From Scratch
Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
Crystal Coast of North Carolina
PBS [Samantha Brown Media]

Superskilled with Eva zu Beck
How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone
National Geographic

The Wizard of Paws
Buster’s New Kicks
BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

Ask This Old House
Thank You Roger Cook
PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

Expedition Unknown
Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
Cuba
PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents]

Lucky Chow
Made in Taiwan
PBS [Lucky Rice]

This Old House
Asheville Rebuilds
PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Beyond the Gates
CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]

Days of Our Lives
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]

General Hospital
ABC

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