Josh Grisetti's Family Launches GoFundMe For Funeral Arrangements & Travel Costs

The family of Josh Grisetti has organized a GoFundMe to cover his final arrangements, essential support for his wife, Mackenzie, and travel logistics for their family. Any remaining funds will be donated directly to the Entertainment Community Fund. Donations can be made here.

"Josh was a luminous force across Broadway, television, film, and academia, leaving an indelible imprint on the Global Creative community," the GoFundMe reads. "The extraordinary outpouring of love from Los Angeles, New York, Virginia, and beyond stands as a moving testament to the depth of his impact."

The GoFundMe comes as Rob McClure states that the Grisetti family is planning memorial services on both coasts.

"Whether through a contribution, a shared memory in the comments, or keeping us in your thoughts, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

As previously reported, Grisetti passed away at 44 on Friday, July 10. Seen on Broadway in Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You, the performer and theatre educator tragically died by suicide. He is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti.

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