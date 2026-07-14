Rema Webb, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jelani Remy and More to Join SUMMER NIGHTS AT CATHEDRAL PARKWAY

On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program is launching Summer Nights at Cathedral Parkway, a community concert series taking place outdoors at Cathedral Parkway Towers on three Monday evenings this summer: July 20, August 10, and August 24, each beginning at 6:30 PM.

Each evening features working Broadway artists performing alongside select students from On Broadway’s Summer Musical Theatre Program, offering the young performers a real-world milestone: sharing a stage with professionals as part of their training.

The July 20 launch features Gabrielle Carrubba (Just In Time, Dear Evan Hansen) and Chris Medlin (Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, Mean Girls). The August 10 concert features Jake Pedersen (Ragtime, Parade, Wicked) and Jordan Tyson (Hadestown, Gypsy, The Notebook). The series finale on August 24 features Ashley De La Rosa (Buena Vista Social Club, Mean Girls), Alison Luff (& Juliet, Waitress, Wicked), and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain’t Too Proud).

Each concert operates on a suggested donation basis ($35), keeping the series accessible to the entire Cathedral Parkway community. All donations support On Broadway’s youth training programs. The series is presented in partnership with Cathedral Parkway Towers, and proceeds will support both On Broadway’s Summer Musical Theatre Program and community initiatives at Cathedral Parkway.

Summer Nights at Cathedral Parkway is open to all; no tickets are required to attend. For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/summer-nights-at-cathedral-parkway.





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