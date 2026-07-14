LES MISÉRABLES Is Now Available for Licensing Through MTI

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI), in arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, has announced the licensing availability of the modern classic Les Misérables in the US and Canada.

Distinguished as one of the world’s longest running musicals, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Les Misérables has impacted performers and audience members around the world for over 45 years. Now, for the first time in 10 years, theatres across the US and Canada have the opportunity to bring the touching and riveting story to life in their communities.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg (Miss Saigon, Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen) and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The classic story asks one of the most profound questions of theatre: What would you do if you were granted a second chance at life?

Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, and sacrifice – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Jean Valjean is released after 19 years of unjust imprisonment to find nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe that Valjean can change his ways.

“Les Misérables is a pillar of the musical theatre world and everyone at MTI is eager to see the wonderful ways that communities around North America bring it to life on their stages,” stated Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “The beloved score is enough to bring audiences to tears and onto their feet and the incredible story offers performers unique opportunities to shine.”

Boublil & Schönberg’s magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 150 million people worldwide in 57 countries, 452 cities and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.

A winner of 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book, Les Misérables is bound to make an impact on audience members who are lifelong fans, as well as those being introduced to the story for the first time.

Licensing and additional information can be found here. Currently available for the US and Canada. Geographic and other restrictions continue to apply.

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About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).

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