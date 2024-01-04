Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 4th, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 4, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Days of Wine and Roses begins previews on Broadway

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

by Michael Major

The live capture of Waitress the Musical will be available to own on digital platforms this week. The new release date will now allow audiences to stream the filmed version of the Broadway musical from their homes using apps like Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. The film stars Sara Bareilles, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, and more.. (more...)

Jonathan Bennett to Make Broadway Debut in SPAMALOT in January; Michael Urie to Depart

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get the latest updates on SPAMALOT as Jonathan Bennett joins the cast for his Broadway debut, while Michael Urie's final performance approaches on January 21. Don't miss this exciting new addition and farewell in the beloved production.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/31/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/31/2023.. (more...)



MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist Revealed

by Michael Major

The track list for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical has been unveiled, revealing which songs from the stage show made the cut for the new adaptation. Check out the tracklist now and find out what songs from the Mean Girls Broadway show have been cut from the movie version!. (more...)

MOULIN ROUGE! Pop-Up and Karaoke Event Opens in Times Square

by Stephi Wild

A special Moulin Rouge!-themed pop-up has opened in Times Square! The event is now being hosted at Beast & Butterflies, the restaurant on the rooftop of the M Social Hotel. Find out more about the event and how to attend here!. (more...)

Bernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway Cruise

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Theatre legend and multi-Tony Award Winner Bernadette Peters (Old Friends, Annie Get Your Gun, “The Good Fight”) has joined the previously announced stars of the theatre and creative luminaries for an unforgettable vacation where tropical weather and calm seas await on the 2nd annual Broadway Cruise.. (more...)

Video: Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho & More Starring in the New Movie Musical

by Michael Major

The final Mean Girls movie musical trailer has been released. The new clips feature Reneé Rapp singing the recently-released clip from 'Meet the Plastics,' and a new look at songs like 'Sexy,' 'World Burn,' and more. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Video: Watch the FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Trailer With Diane Lane, Tom Hollander, Jessica Lange & More

by Michael Major

The trailer for season two of Ryan Murphy's Feud anthology has been released. Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans features Diane Lane as Slim Keith and Tom Hollander as Capote, Naomi Watts as Babe Paley, Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest, and Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill. Watch the video, also featuring Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, and Treat Williams.. (more...)

Clyde Alves

Clyde Alves is a 2023 Chita Rivera Award nominee for his performance in New York, New York. Clyde has been seen on Broadway in On The Town (Ozzie) for which he earned an Astaire Award nomination, Bullets Over Broadway, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Anything Goes, Wicked, Hairspray, Oklahoma!, and The Music Man (Tommy Djilas) for which he won an Astaire Award. On television, he has been seen in Disney ABC’s The Music Man (Tommy Djilas) His Off Broadway credits include Altar Boyz (Juan) and New York City Center Encores in Hey, Look Me Over! (George M.), The New Yorkers (Monahan). His regional theatre credits include Crazy For You (Bobby Child) Drury Lane Theatre, Nice Work If You Can Get It (Jimmy Winter) Music Theatre Wichita, Oklahoma! (Will Parker) at The Muny, Kiss Me, Kate (Bill Calhoun) at The 5th Avenue Theatre & Shakespeare Theatre Company. Aside from being a proud father and husband, Clyde is a singer-songwriter who has released his debut EP “Back To Us” and brand new single “It’s Still A Party.”

