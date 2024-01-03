Video: Watch the FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS Trailer With Diane Lane, Tom Hollander, Jessica Lange & More

The new season of Feud will premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, January 31 at 10pm ET/PT on FX, next day on Hulu.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

As previously reported, the new season will follow Truman Capote, who was friends with several New York socialites until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel, "Answered Prayers," with the excerpts being an exposé about New York's high society.

Hollander will lead as Capote with Lane playing Slim Keith. The series will also feature Naomi Watts as Babe Paley, Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest, and Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill. The casr also includes Demi Moore, Ella Beatty, and Treat Williams in his final role.

Jessica Lange also makes her return to the Ryan Murphy universe in the new season, after starring as Joan Crawford in season one of Feud.

Based on Laurence Leamer's book, "Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era," the series will take place in the 1970's and will conclude with Capote's death.

All episodes of Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans will be directed by two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant. Tony and Pulitzer nominated writer Jon Robin Baitz will write all the episodes and serve as showrunner.

Watch the trailer here:






