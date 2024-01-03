Bernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway Cruise

Theatre legend and multi-Tony Award Winner Bernadette Peters (Old Friends, Annie Get Your Gun, “The Good Fight”) has joined the previously announced stars of the theatre and creative luminaries for an unforgettable vacation where tropical weather and calm seas await on the 2nd annual Broadway Cruise. The Broadway Cruise will leave from Miami and sail to Key West and Grand Cayman Island, March 13 – March 18, 2024.

Confirmed performers and artists include Tony winner Christian Borle (Some Like It Hot, Peter and the Starcatcher, Something Rotten!), Tony nominee Kerry Butler(Beetlejuice, Hairspray), Reeve Carney (Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Hadestown), Tony winner Matt Doyle (Spring Awakening, Company), Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Frozen), Cheyenne Jackson (All Shook Up, Into the Woods), Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon, Hadestown), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent, Anna in the Tropics) and more to be announced.

Also new to the lineup of The Broadway Cruise 2, Tony Award-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Bandstand, In the Heights) will teach dance classes. Tony winning scenic designer Scott Pask (Shucked, The Book of Mormon, Some Like It Hot) will discuss his creative process when designing settings for the stage. 2023 Tony winner Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo, Fun Home) will discuss her process for creating some of the most memorable scores for Broadway Musicals. Broadway photographer extroadinaires Joan Marcus (Lifetime Tony Honors receipient) & Carol Rosegg will talk about the art of production photography and their decades long careers. Variety’s long time theatre editor Gordon Cox will moderate panels and conduct interviews.

Additional talent will be announced on a continuing basis between now and the sailing.

Previously announced Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale will not be sailing because of a schedule conflict, but The Broadway Cruise hopes they can join us on a future sailing.

Get ready for five nights of one of a kind performances and fun from Tony Award Winning performers, as well as intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent. You will gain tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today. You’ll also attend celebrity meet & greets, sing along with fellow fans at Broadway karaoke, and gain insight into the craft of theater with curated interactive panel discussions.

This fully immersive Broadway adventure combines the glitz, glamour, and fanfare of the timeless Broadway tradition. Whether you come with friends or family, you can’t miss this chance to ride the Great White Wave!

Ticketing

In addition to the Standard Package for their guests, there is also the option to choose a Basic Package for a reduced price, though space is extremely limited. The Basic Package will receive all the same amenities as the Standard Package, except for reserved seating in the Stardust Theatre for select headline performances.

BIOGRAPHIES

BERNADETTE PETERS

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, four Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Best known for her work on stage and one of Broadway’s most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette is currently starring on London’s West End in the Cameron Mackintosh production of Old Friends, celebrating the life and work of Stephen Sondheim.

Bernadette has starred as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical, Hello, Dolly!. She also starred in City Center’s Encores! Production, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis. Prior to that, she starred on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters garnered both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She also won a Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes’ critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy, in Neil Simon’s The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods.

She also enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, most recently the Apple TV+ series, “High Desert” and a guest-starring role on the NBC-TV series, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” for which she earned an Emmy nomination. The popular series was made into a TV movie musical titled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” for The Roku Channel. Other TV appearances include “The CW’s “Katy Keene”; CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight”; and Amazon Prime’s Golden Globe winning series, “Mozart in the Jungle”.

Additional television credits include NBC-TV’s “Smash,” ABC-TV’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Ugly Betty’. In addition to starring in the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, Peters has lit up the silver screen in over 30 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in “Pennies From Heaven.” Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie, Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen’s Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, Coming Up Roses, The Broken Hearts Gallery and most recently, a surprise appearance in the popular Jonathan Larson biopic, tick, tick…BOOM!

Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her “pet project” Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals in the New York City and tri-state area.

The American Theater Wing honored her efforts and awarded her with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award which recognizes an individual from the theatre community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations, regardless of whether such organizations relate to the theatre.

This past November, while in London Bernadette created West End Woofs, a sister organization to Broadway Barks that she co-hosted with her good friend, Elaine Paige. The event was the first of its kind in the UK that fostered a spirit of community among animal shelters and rescue groups.

She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children’s books: “Broadway Barks”, “Stella is a Star”, and “Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever”. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York and Los Angeles with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

ANDY BLANKENBUEHLER

Mr. Blankenbuehler is three-time Tony Award winner for his choreography in the Broadway productions of Bandstand, In The Heights and Hamilton for which he also received London’s Olivier Award. Other Broadway credits include Bring It On, 9 To 5, The People In The Picture, The Apple Tree, Annie, and the revival of CATS. Most recently he made his writing debut (co-writer Ted Malawer) with the world premiere of Only Gold, Off-Broadway at MCC (Lortel and Chita Rivera Award). Upcoming theatre projects include the first Broadway revival of the Tony Award winning musical Kiss of the Spiderwoman, as well as Nine at the Kennedy Center.

On television, Mr. Blankenbuehler’s work has been seen on the Emmy Award winning FX series Fosse/Verdon, as well as the Lionsgate/ABC remake of Dirty Dancing, America’s Got Talent, So You Think You Can Dance, the Sopranos, MTV, Sesame Street featuring Janelle Monae, as well as many commercials.

His choreography can be seen in the Universal Studio film of the musical Cats. Andy is very proud to have made his concert debut with a piece entitled Remember Our Song for the Tulsa Ballet Company. He staged the 2022 Met Gala featuring Leslie Odom Jr. and Lenny Kravitz. As a performer, Mr. Blankenbuehler has danced on Broadway in Fosse, Contact, Man of La Mancha, Saturday Night Fever, Steel Pier, Big and Guys and Dolls. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Mr. Blankenbuehler resides in New York City, with his wife Elly and two children, Luca and Sofia. Mr. Blankenbuehler is a recipient of a special Drama Desk Award and Dance Magazine Award for his achievement in the theatre.

Mr. Blankenbuehler received the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors for his work on the musical Hamilton.

ABOUT SIXTHMAN

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’sdomestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthmanexpanded their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports. 2022 will bring sailings through the Greek Isles. In addition to festivals at sea, in 2019 Sixthman brought their innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and will do the same in Mexico in 2022. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2022 has brought the organization’s first foray into immersive Music Camp experiences in partnership with Rock-n-Roll Fantasy Camp. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net.

ABOUT NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE GEM INFO

A destination of her own, Norwegian Gem offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments.

ABOUT EBG

EBG is an e-commerce solutions provider specializing in travel and entertainment, and also offering retail products and services, voluntary benefits and insurance. EBG powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions and operates a network of employer and membership-based platforms reaching a captive audience, providing leading brands with incremental distribution opportunities. EBG's expanded network reaches over 100 million users from participating companies and closed loop affinity and membership groups.

EBG owns and operates the largest and most comprehensive employee savings program in the country — serving over 40,000 corporate clients through its proprietary platforms TicketsatWork, Plum Benefits, Working Advantage and Beneplace. EBG is a b2b2c company headquartered in Miami, with offices in New York, Orlando, Las Vegas and Austin. Learn more at www.ebgsolutions.com.