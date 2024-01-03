WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

The film will be available to watch at home on January 9.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

The live capture of Waitress the Musical will be available to own on digital platforms January 9.

The new release date will now allow audiences to stream the filmed version of the hit Broadway musical from their homes, using apps like Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.

Distributed through Bleecker Street Films, the movie was screened in cinemas throughout December. Due to popular demand, Waitress' movie theatre engagement extended twice.

Featuring composer-lyricist Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, Waitress: the Musical recently had a five-day series of nationwide special-event screenings through Bleecker Street and Fathom Events beginning on December 7 through 11. The musical is based on the original film by Adrienne Shelly.

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, for the stage by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Jessie Nelson as creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher FitzgeraldDrew GehlingCaitlin HoulahanDakin Matthews and Joe TippettMichael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler, Bareilles, Nelson, and Paul Morphos serve as producers, with Alecia Parker as an executive producer.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington, and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Watch the trailer for the filmed musical here:



Recommended For You