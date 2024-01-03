Jonathan Bennett to Make Broadway Debut in SPAMALOT in January; Michael Urie to Depart

Monty Python’s Spamalot will ordain a new knight of the Round Table! Beginning January 23, 2024 Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) will embark on his quest for his Broadway debut in the role of Sir Robin through Sunday, April 28. Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie will play his final performance as Sir Robin on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Urie is set to star in Once Upon a Mattress at the New York City Center from January 24 – February 4, 2024, before he rejoins a prior television commitment.

Jonathan Bennett joins a cast led by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot (Taran Killam plays his final performance in the role on Sunday, January 7), three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

SPAMALOT officially opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake) and featured choreography by Casey Nicholaw. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) returns from the Kennedy Center production to direct and choreograph on Broadway. Jeffrey Finn, Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater and Artistic Director, Broadway Center Stage at The Kennedy Center serves as lead producer.

The creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music direction by John Bell. Casting is by JZ Casting, Matthew Lacey serves as the Production Stage Manager and RCI Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Rush tickets will be sold in-person at the St. James Theatre box office (246 West 44th Street) for $39 each. The box office opens at 10AM ET Monday through Saturday and 12PM ET on Sunday. Each person can purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations and number of tickets based on availability; seats may be partial view.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $44 each through a lottery on LuckySeat.com. For weekday performances, entries will be accepted until 10:30AM ET the day of the performance, with winners being selected beginning at 11AM ET and continuing through the day as needed. For weekend performances, entries will be accepted until 10:30AM ET the Friday before, with the winner selection following at 11AM ET and beyond as needed. Winners will have a limited window in which to purchase and claim their tickets, so those entering are encouraged to keep an eye on the drawing on the dates they have entered.

(Sir Robin, beginning January 24) His striking good looks may have made Jonathan Bennett an object of affection for the “plastics” in Mean Girls as the hearthrob Aaron Samuels, but his talent and commitment to the craft are what have lead him to becoming one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood. The GLAAD Award winner and five-time nominee broke new ground at Hallmark Channel starring in and executive producing The Holiday Sitter, the network’s first gay-led romantic comedy. Fans have dubbed him “The Gay King of Christmas,” for his many hit Holiday movies on the network including The Christmas House franchise and most recently, Christmas on Cherry Lane. The talented actor also hosts the ratings powerhouses Halloween Wars, and Cake Wars on Food Network, Time Square New Year’s Eve, and Battle of the Decades on Discovery Plus. His work to bring more LGBTQ+ storylines to television and movies earned him the Equality Visibility Award. Other fan-favorite roles include taking on the iconic character Van Wilder in National Lampoon’s Van Wilder: Freshman Year, as Steve Martin’s antagonistic son-in-law in Cheaper By the Dozen 2, and roles on popular shows such as Station 19, Law & Order: SVU, Fantasy Island, and more.