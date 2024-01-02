Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/31/23

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 12/31/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Of note this week:

I NEED THAT and SOME LIKE IT HOT closed on 12/30. PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 1/9. One of the six scheduled previews for this week was cancelled (Thurs. 12/28). Please note that multiple shows held 9 performances this week. Christmas Day fell within this week (Week 32); last season it fell within the week prior (Week 31). New Year's Eve fell within this week; it also fell within this week (Week 32) last season. Last season, Week 32 also included New Year's Day; this season, New Year's Day will fall within Week 33.

Chicago grossed weekly ticket sales of $1,452,008.50, beating last year’s final week’s (January 1, 2013) gross of $1,299,4004.24. The gross ticket sales for the 9-performance week were the largest in the history of Chicago. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has set a new Broadway record for weekly ticket sales for a non-musical play, reporting a gross of $2,718,487.50 for the week ending December 31, 2023. This gross passes the high mark set by the play for the week ending January 1, 2023 ($2,671,191). MJ broke the house record at the Neil Simon Theatre for the 11th time. The production broke its previous weekly record of $2,223,069 with a gross of $2,613,841 for the week ending December 30, 2023. SIX set a new box office record on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre for the week ending December 30, 2023. The musical grossed $1,659,004.00 and played to an average capacity of 100.74%. The previous record (set January 1, 2023) was $1,649,206.00. & JULIET beat its own box office record the a 9-performance week, grossing $1,784,051 for the week ending 12/31/23. Gutenberg! The Musical! set the box office record at the James Earl Jones Theatre grossing $1,280,597 for the week ending, Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: KIMBERLY AKIMBO (22.4%), HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO (20.6%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (17.8%), SPAMALOT (15.5%), HARMONY (13.7%), SHUCKED (11.9%), APPROPRIATE (10.5%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (9.9%), PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH (7%), GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! (6.6%), CHICAGO (6.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (4.6%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (4.1%), THE LION KING (3.5%), PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC (3.3%), SIX (3.1%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (2.1%), & JULIET (1.9%), ALADDIN (1.9%), MJ THE MUSICAL (1.8%), HADESTOWN (1.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (1.3%), I NEED THAT (0.6%), HAMILTON (0.4%), WICKED (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (-0.3%),

This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 256,751 tickets sold and a total gross of $45,413,789. The average ticket price was $176.88.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 13.52%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 35.65% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $176.88 is up $28.85 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $4,316,629

WICKED: $4,003,233

ALADDIN: $2,979,728

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,718,488

MJ THE MUSICAL: $2,613,841





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC ($264,770), HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO ($536,440), HARMONY ($555,200), PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH ($601,535), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($720,330)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED: $1,477,267

THE LION KING: $1,212,358

ALADDIN: $1,048,345

MJ THE MUSICAL: $735,600

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $681,285





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC ($30,148), I NEED THAT ($70,404), HAMILTON ($88,018), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG ($129,378), PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH ($135,816)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LION KING: $286.61

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $258.20

WICKED: $231.01

HAMILTON: $223.72

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $216.04





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO ($81.13), HARMONY ($86.49), PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC ($93.99), PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH ($112.39), SHUCKED ($112.82)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE BOOK OF MORMON: 102%

HAMILTON: 101.5%

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 101.5%

HADESTOWN: 101.2%

CHICAGO: 101.1%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH (59.4%), HARMONY (69.4%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (78.8%), HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO (83.6%), PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC (88.4%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: 3253

CHICAGO: 2666

HARMONY: 2409

SIX: 2292

THE LION KING: 2151





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (-32),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..