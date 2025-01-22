Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 22, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released for CABARET at the Kit Kat Club starring Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace, ahead of their first performance. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway artwork for the stage musical adaptation of SMASH has been revealed! See the artwork here and learn more about the upcoming Broadway production! . (more...)
by Stephi Wild
The cast and creative team have been announced for the Broadway run of Dead Outlaw, which made its premiere off-Broadway last year. Learn more about who is starring in the show here!. (more...)
by Stephi Wild
Erika Henningsen will return to Broadway in the world premiere of the new musical JUST IN TIME as “Sandra Dee.” The musical is led by Jonathan Groff and will begin performances in March.. (more...)
by Josh Sharpe
Actors Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber stopped by the TODAY Show on Tuesday to perform That Was Then, This is Now from Death Becomes Her as part of their Citi Concert Series. Watch the performance now!. (more...)
by Stephi Wild
She's the name on everybody's lips! Singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne returned to Chicago on Broadway in the role of “Roxie Hart”. Check out video footage of her taking her first bows here!. (more...)
by Stephi Wild
Keke Palmer revealed that she is 'hoping' to come to Broadway later this year in a production of Fetch Clay, Make Man. Learn more and watch the video clip here!. (more...)
