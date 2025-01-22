Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 22, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Today's Call Sheet: Thursday, January 23

English opens on Broadway

Friday, January 24

Redwood begins preview on Broadway

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/19/25 - WICKED Continues to Lead; HAMILTON & More Follow

Access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/19/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses.

Photos: Betty Gilpin & More Join OH, MARY! on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin will take to the Lyceum Theatre stage alongside Phillip James Brannon and Chris Renfro, in the record-breaking hit comedy Oh, Mary!. Get a first look at photos here!

Video: Ryan McCartan & Sarah Hyland Sing 'My Green Light' from THE GREAT GATSBY

by Nicole Rosky

Last week The Great Gatsby on Broadway kicked off the Centennial Celebration of the timeless and enduring novel, with a grand soiree at the The New York Public Library.

Photos: Billy Porter and Marisha Wallce in Rehearsal For CABARET

by Stephi Wild

All new rehearsal photos have been released for CABARET at the Kit Kat Club starring Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace, ahead of their first performance. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Photo: SMASH on Broadway Debuts Artwork

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway artwork for the stage musical adaptation of SMASH has been revealed! See the artwork here and learn more about the upcoming Broadway production! . (more...)

Andrew Durand and the Cast of DEAD OUTLAW Will Reprise Roles on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The cast and creative team have been announced for the Broadway run of Dead Outlaw, which made its premiere off-Broadway last year. Learn more about who is starring in the show here!. (more...)

Erika Henningsen Completes Cast of JUST IN TIME, Led By Jonathan Groff

by Stephi Wild

Erika Henningsen will return to Broadway in the world premiere of the new musical JUST IN TIME as “Sandra Dee.” The musical is led by Jonathan Groff and will begin performances in March.. (more...)

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Performs 'That Was Then, This is Now' on TODAY

by Josh Sharpe

Actors Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber stopped by the TODAY Show on Tuesday to perform That Was Then, This is Now from Death Becomes Her as part of their Citi Concert Series. Watch the performance now!. (more...)

Video: Erika Jayne Takes First Bows in Return to CHICAGO

by Stephi Wild

She's the name on everybody's lips! Singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne returned to Chicago on Broadway in the role of “Roxie Hart”. Check out video footage of her taking her first bows here!. (more...)

Video: Keke Palmer is 'Hoping' to Come to Broadway in FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN

by Stephi Wild

Keke Palmer revealed that she is 'hoping' to come to Broadway later this year in a production of Fetch Clay, Make Man. Learn more and watch the video clip here!. (more...)

