Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 19, 2024

Photos: First Look At Wayne Brady In Broadway-Bound THE WIZ

by A.A. Cristi

See first look photos of Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated Wayne Brady as ‘The Wiz’ in the groundbreaking musical set to open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre.

Photos: First Look at Amber Ardolino & Nick Fradiani in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond - Then, and Amber Ardolino as Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise on Broadway!

KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY Returns in February With Free Tickets to HAMILTON, SIX, WICKED, and More!

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway League's Kids’ Night on Broadway® will return this winter to New York City on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 featuring 14 Broadway shows to choose from. Find out how kids can see a Broadway show for free!. (more...)

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For BAFTA Awards - Full List of Nominees!

by Michael Major

The 2024 BAFTA Award nominations have been announced. Check out the full list of nominations, including Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Wonka, Maestro, and more.. (more...)

Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The critically acclaimed cast of the smash hit Donmar Warehouse production of the Broadway musical Next to Normal – which sold every seat at every performance across its season at Donmar Warehouse, where the production made its long-awaited UK Premiere –are to return as the show prepares to transfer to London’s West End.. (more...)

Arielle Jacobs, Lesli Margherita, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical AUSTENLAND

by Stephi Wild

Writers' Cage Productions presents a by-invitation-only reading of Austenland, a new musical from the team behind Between the Lines and The Book Thief. . (more...)

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Musical Will Receive an Industry Presentation in February

by Stephi Wild

Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical will hold three industry presentations on February 1st and 2nd following a four-week developmental workshop and a successful run at Goodspeed Musicals. . (more...)

SCHMIGADOON! Canceled at Apple TV+ After Season Three Was Written

by Michael Major

Schmigadoon! creator Cinco Paul has revealed that Apple will not be moving forward with a third season of the musical series. (more...)

CATS is Now Available to Stream on Netflix

by Stephi Wild

The 2019 film adaptation of CATS is now available to stream on Netflix in the US. Find out how and where to watch CATS here!. (more...)

Michael Crawford

Michael Crawford created the role of 'The Phantom' in the hit musical earning him an astonishing catalogue of critical recognition including Broadway's Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Los Angeles Dramalogue Award and Drama Critics Award. After opening in Phantom on October 9, 1986, he was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) by the Queen, as well as receiving his second Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He played the part for three and a half years as the toast of London, New York, and Los Angeles. In 2014, he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for charitable and philanthropic services, particularly to children's charities. Most recently, he again returned to the West End stage, starring in the new musical The Go-Between, which played to rave reviews and enthusiastic audiences for a limited run at the Apollo Shaftesbury Theater. Crawford also made a mark with his vocal performance on Phantom, 1987's world-wide hit London cast recording, whose international sales tally stands in excess of 12 million.

Other recordings include: the RIAA platinum-certified Michael Crawford Performs Andrew Lloyd Webber; Michael Crawford in Concert, the companion album to his dual Emmy-nominated PBS special; On Eagle's Wings, a collection of sacred songs that were a hit on Billboard's Contemporary Christian chart; and the companion album to EFX, which debuted in Las Vegas with Crawford in the high-profile starring role. Crawford's numerous screen and stage credits range from the acclaimed film version of Hello Dolly and his much-touted performance in the London staging of Flowers for Algernon to his much-loved character in the 1970's British sit-com Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em. The story of Crawford's varied and distinguished 40-year career was told with the release of Parcel Arrived Safely: Tied With String, his autobiography which traces the road from his World War II-era youth to his film work alongside John Lennon and Steve McQueen and his years as the original Phantom.

Other birthdays on this date inlcude:

Dolly Parton

Jeremy Herrin

Janis Joplin

Edgar Allan Poe

