Arielle Jacobs, Lesli Margherita, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical AUSTENLAND

Austenland will be presented at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway) on Monday January 22, 2024, at 2pm.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Writers' Cage Productions presents a by-invitation-only reading of Austenland, a new musical from the team behind Between the Lines and The Book Thief. Austenland features music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Andersen (Between the Lines), a book by Jodi Picoult & Timothy Allen McDonald (Between the Lines) and is based on the novel by Shannon Hale (Princess Academy). Austenland will feature direction by Lotte Wakeham (The Book Thief) and music direction by Daniel Green (Almost Famous). Austenland will be presented at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway) on Monday January 22, 2024, at 2pm.

 

Jane Hayes has spent her entire life measuring every man against Pride & Prejudice's Mr. Darcy and found them lacking. When her great-aunt's will leaves her an all-expenses paid trip to Austenland—a British immersive Regency-themed vacation—she is ready to have her fantasy come to life. But nothing at Austenland is as it seems, and Jane starts to wonder if it isn't a perfect fictional love that she craves...but an imperfect real love.

 

The cast of Austenland will feature Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Chris Marsh Clark (Million Dollar Quartet), Daniel Yearwood (Sweeney Todd), Lesli Margherita (Matilda the Musical), Madeleine Doherty (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jordan Litz (Wicked), Katy Geraghty (Into the Woods), Paul Adam Schaefer (The Phantom of the Opera), Steve Rosen (Guys and Dolls), Tyler Joseph Ellis (Passion), and Vicki Lewis (Between the Lines).

 

The ensemble will include Aubrey Matalon (Six the Musical), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom) Alyssa Payne (NYC debut), Sarah Lasko (Mamma Mia), Cameron Alexander Loyal (Fences), Dan Hoy (Harmony), Martin Landry (Dog Man: The Musical) and Jack Sippel (The Prom).



Recommended For You