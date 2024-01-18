CATS is Now Available to Stream on Netflix

The film previously was added to the UK version of the streaming platform in January 2022.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 4 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS

CATS is Now Available to Stream on Netflix

The 2019 film adaptation of CATS is now available to stream on Netflix in the US. The film previously was added to the UK version of the streaming platform in January 2022. It was also released digitally in March 2020, and on DVD and Blu-Ray the following month.

Read the reviews for the CATS film here.

CATS was theatrically released in the United Kingdom and the United States on 20 December 2019 by Universal Pictures. The film stars Jennifer HudsonJames CordenJudi DenchJason DeruloIdris ElbaIan McKellenTaylor SwiftRebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

CATS is a 2019 musical fantasy film based on the 1981 stage musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which in turn was based on the poetry collection Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats (1939) by T. S. Eliot. The film was directed by Tom Hooper, in his second feature musical following Les Misérables (2012), from a screenplay by Lee Hall and Hooper.

One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, the stage musical CATS received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 years and earned the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for an extraordinary 18 years. Since opening in London in 1981, CATS has continuously appeared on stage around the globe, to date having played to 81 million people in more than fifty countries and in nineteen languages. It is one of the most successful musicals of all time.



RELATED STORIES

1
Jodie Comer: I Would Love to Do a Musical Photo
Jodie Comer: 'I Would Love to Do a Musical'

Actor Jodie Comer has said that she would love the challenge of doing a musical.

2
Video: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONYs Epic 15-Minute Opening Number Photo
Video: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONY's Epic 15-Minute Opening Number

Get an extended look at The Comedian Harmonists in action as the production shares the first two minutes of Harmony on Broadway's epic 15-minute opening number! Check out the video!

3
Broadway Veteran Jack Viertel To Publish First Novel, BROADWAY MELODY Photo
Broadway Veteran Jack Viertel To Publish First Novel, BROADWAY MELODY

Broadway veteran Jack Viertel is publishing his first historical novel, Broadway Melody. The book, which spans multiple decades of Broadway's history, will be published by Benzinger & Frank on April 2, 2024.

4
Video: The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Photo
Video: The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run

See some of the stars of the upcoming Once Upon A Mattress in action as they gear up for their City Center run. Watch as Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee performs “Many Moons Ago” with Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken) and Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry) peforming, 'In a Little While”.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024
Jessica Vosk, Tracie Thoms, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of inhale-EXHALEJessica Vosk, Tracie Thoms, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of inhale-EXHALE
Video: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONY's Epic 15-Minute Opening NumberVideo: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONY's Epic 15-Minute Opening Number
Broadway Veteran Jack Viertel To Publish First Novel, BROADWAY MELODYBroadway Veteran Jack Viertel To Publish First Novel, BROADWAY MELODY

Videos

The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
WICKED

Recommended For You