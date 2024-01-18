ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Musical Will Receive an Industry Presentation in February

Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical will hold three industry presentations on February 1st and 2nd following a four-week developmental workshop and a successful run at Goodspeed Musicals.

L.M. Montgomery’s “Anne of Green Gables” is a definitive classic and one of the best-selling books of all time, with over 50 million copies sold in more than 35 languages. “O’Brien and Vinson’s pop score and contemporary storytelling realize the residents of Prince Edward Island for fans of the novel and devotees of new musical theatre alike. We are excited to introduce the passionate, headstrong, and imaginative Anne Shirley to you all,” said producer Eric Cornell.

Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical features a book and lyrics by Matte O’Brien and music by Matt Vinson, with direction by Jenn Thompson and choreography byEllenore Scott.

The presentation cast includes D.C. Anderson (Matthew Cuthbert), Jarred Bedgood (Jude Andrews/Mr. Essenter), Tristen Buettel (Josie Pye), Carmen Cusack (Marilla Cuthbert), Ixchel Cuellar (Melody Maude Bombard), Hoke Faser (Charlie Sloan), Amanda Ferguson (Mrs. Barry/Miss Stacy), Josh Hoon Lee (Moody McPherson), Pierre Marais (Gilbert Blythe), Kevyn Morrow (Mr. Blythe/Mr. Phillips), Juliette Redden (Anne Shirley), Jenna Lea Rosen (Prissy Andrews), Drew Tanabe (Fred Wright), Michelle Veintimilla (Diana Barry), Aurelia Williams (Rachel Lynde), Maria Wirries (Ruby Gillis).

Additional members of the creative and management team include Katherine Birenboim (Assistant Director), Logan Epstein (Assistant Choreographer), Ken Travis (Sound Designer), Janelle Caso (Production Stage Manager), Daniel Vaughn (Assistant Stage Manager), Kayla Owen (Assistant Stage Manager), Rico Froehlich (Production Assistant), and ShowTown Theatricals (General Management).

The music team includes Amanda Morton (Music Supervisor/Music Director) and Justin Goldner (Orchestrations), along with Sasha Bartol (Associate Music Director), Alex Greenberg (Music Assistant/Rehearsal Pianist), Jesse-Ray Leich (Drummer), Kevin Ramessar (Guitarist), and Michael Thurber (Bassist).

The Concept Recording can be found on Spotify here.

Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical was originally produced and presented as a World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals in 2022. It was initially developed and produced by Justin Nichols and The Rev Theatre Company in 2018. Brett Smock, Producing Artistic Director).