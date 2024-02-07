Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 7, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 7, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 7, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet:
Friday, February 9
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Photos: Meet the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway
Oscar Nominee Amy Ryan to Replace Tyne Daly in DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway
Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Chita Rivera
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway community will honor the memory of Chita Rivera by dimming the lights of Broadway theatres.. (more...)
Mallory Bechtel Joins MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
by Michael Major
Mallory Bechtel has joined the cast of the Merrily We Roll Along film adaptation. The Richard Linklater-directed movie musical stars Paul Mescal as Franklin Shepard, Ben Platt as Charley Kringas, and Beanie Feldstein as Mary Flynn.. (more...)
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
by Stephi Wild
Tom Holland will lead the Jamie Lloyd Company's new West End production of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Tom Holland will take on the role of Romeo, in the production directed by Jamie Lloyd.. (more...)
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/4/24 - THE LION KING, WICKED & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/4/2024.. (more...)
PURPLE RAIN Musical Will Premiere in Prince's Hometown of Minneapolis
by Nicole Rosky
The pre-Broadway world premiere stage adaptation of Prince’s legendary film and album, PURPLE RAIN, will take place in Prince’s hometown, Minneapolis, MN. We have all the details on the new msuical!. (more...)
Video: Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in Rehearsal For SWEENEY TODD
by Stephi Wild
Check out all new clips of Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in rehearsal for Sweeney Todd on Broadway!. (more...)
