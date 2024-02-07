Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 7, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 7, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 07, 2024

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 2 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 3 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Full Cast Set For THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway Photo 4 Full Cast Set For THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 7, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Friday, February 9
The cast of Clue national tour meets the press
Saturday, February 10
The Notebook begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 11
How to Dance in Ohio closes on Broadway

Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Yes he can can can! Pop icon Boy George has officially joined the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! on Broadway! Go inside George's first Broadway bows in the production in photos from inside the show!

Photos: Meet the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Let the circus begin! Rehearsals are officially underway for the upcoming Broadway musical Water for Elephants. Go inside press day!

Oscar Nominee Amy Ryan to Replace Tyne Daly in DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Academy Award and two-time Tony nominee Amy Ryan will assume the role of “Sister Aloysius” in Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, directed by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Chita Rivera
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway community will honor the memory of Chita Rivera by dimming the lights of Broadway theatres.. (more...

Mallory Bechtel Joins MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
by Michael Major
Mallory Bechtel has joined the cast of the Merrily We Roll Along film adaptation. The Richard Linklater-directed movie musical stars Paul Mescal as Franklin Shepard, Ben Platt as Charley Kringas, and Beanie Feldstein as Mary Flynn.. (more...

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
by Stephi Wild
Tom Holland will lead the Jamie Lloyd Company's new West End production of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Tom Holland will take on the role of Romeo, in the production directed by Jamie Lloyd.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/4/24 - THE LION KING, WICKED & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/4/2024.. (more...

PURPLE RAIN Musical Will Premiere in Prince's Hometown of Minneapolis
by Nicole Rosky
The pre-Broadway world premiere stage adaptation of Prince’s legendary film and album, PURPLE RAIN, will take place in Prince’s hometown, Minneapolis, MN. We have all the details on the new msuical!. (more...)

Video: Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in Rehearsal For SWEENEY TODD
by Stephi Wild
Check out all new clips of Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in rehearsal for Sweeney Todd on Broadway!. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"The sun will come out tomorrow!"

- Annie


Recommended For You