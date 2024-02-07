Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 7, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 7, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Friday, February 9

The cast of Clue national tour meets the press

Saturday, February 10

The Notebook begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 11

How to Dance in Ohio closes on Broadway

Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Yes he can can can! Pop icon Boy George has officially joined the cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! on Broadway! Go inside George's first Broadway bows in the production in photos from inside the show!

Photos: Meet the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Let the circus begin! Rehearsals are officially underway for the upcoming Broadway musical Water for Elephants. Go inside press day!

Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Chita Rivera

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway community will honor the memory of Chita Rivera by dimming the lights of Broadway theatres.

Mallory Bechtel Joins MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film

by Michael Major

Mallory Bechtel has joined the cast of the Merrily We Roll Along film adaptation. The Richard Linklater-directed movie musical stars Paul Mescal as Franklin Shepard, Ben Platt as Charley Kringas, and Beanie Feldstein as Mary Flynn.

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

by Stephi Wild

Tom Holland will lead the Jamie Lloyd Company's new West End production of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet. Tom Holland will take on the role of Romeo, in the production directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/4/24 - THE LION KING, WICKED & More Top the List

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/4/2024.

PURPLE RAIN Musical Will Premiere in Prince's Hometown of Minneapolis

by Nicole Rosky

The pre-Broadway world premiere stage adaptation of Prince's legendary film and album, PURPLE RAIN, will take place in Prince's hometown, Minneapolis, MN. We have all the details on the new msuical!

Video: Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in Rehearsal For SWEENEY TODD

by Stephi Wild

Check out all new clips of Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in rehearsal for Sweeney Todd on Broadway!

