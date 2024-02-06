Oscar Nominee Amy Ryan to Replace Tyne Daly in DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

Ms. Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized and needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care; she is expected to make a full recovery.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Oscar Nominee Amy Ryan to Replace Tyne Daly in DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

Academy Award and two-time Tony nominee Amy Ryan will assume the role of “Sister Aloysius” in Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, directed by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis
 
Tyne Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized on Friday and needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care; she is expected to make a full recovery.
 
Amy Ryan’s first performance in Doubt: A Parable will be Tuesday, February 13. 
 
For performances through Sunday, February 11, the role of “Sister Aloysius” will be played by the understudy, Tony Award nominee Isabel Keating (The Boy from Oz). 
  
“With respect and admiration for Tyne, we wish her the best and a quick recovery.  We are grateful that Amy Ryan said yes – in a quick minute – to join our company and take on the role of ‘Sister Aloysius.’  We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performances,” notes director Scott Ellis.
 
Doubt: A Parable now opens officially on Thursday, March 7, 2024. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway.
 
The cast of Doubt: A Parable also stars Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber as “Father Flynn,” Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller,” and Zoe Kazan as “Sister James.”
 

Amy Ryan

(Sister Aloysius) recently starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid for A24. Previously, she was nominated for a SAG Award as part of the “Only Murders In The Building” ensemble alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Next, Ryan will star opposite Colin Farrell in the Apple TV+ limited series, “Sugar” in April 2024, and opposite George Clooney and Brad Pitt in Jon Watts’ Wolves, which Sony Pictures will release on September 20.  
 
On stage, Ryan was nominated for two Tony Awards for her performances in A Streetcar Named Desire and Uncle Vanya—both Roundabout Theatre Company productions. She won the Obie Award for her performance in Love, Love, Love, and starred in On The Mountain and Lisa D’Amour’s acclaimed play Detroit, directed by Anne Kauffman
 
Ryan’s other credits include Gone Baby Gone (Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress), Birdman (SAG Award winner for Best Ensemble), Steven Spielberg’s Bridge Of Spies and War of the Worlds, “The Wire,” “The Office,” among other projects.
 

Isabel Keating

(u/s Sister Aloysius). Broadway: The Boy From Oz (Tony, Drama League, Outer Critics nominations; Drama Desk, Theatre World winner), It’s Only a Play, Enchanted April, Wicked, Hairspray. Other: Atlantic, Primary Stages, Indian Ink (Helen Hayes Award), Old Globe, Williamstown, etc. Screen: Indignation, The Nanny Diaries, “New Amsterdam,” Emmy-winning “Judy Garland: By Myself.” @isabelkeating



