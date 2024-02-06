Mallory Bechtel Joins MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film

Mallory Bechtel has joined the cast of the Merrily We Roll Along film adaptation.

The Dear Evan Hansen alum joins in an unspecified role, Deadline reports. The Richard Linklater-directed movie musical stars Paul Mescal as Franklin Shepard, Ben Platt as Charley Kringas, and Beanie Feldstein as Mary Flynn.

Roles like Beth Spencer and Gussie Carnegie have not yet been announced, signaling that Bechtel could be filling one of those openings.

The movie, based on the popular Sondheim musical, is currently being every couple of years over the course of 20 years. The final number, "Our Time," had to be re-shot due to the addition of Paul Mescal to the cast. He joins Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.

Mallory Bechtel made her Broadway debut as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen on July 31, 2018. While she did not play the role alongside her new Merrily co-star Ben Platt, she stayed with the production through 2019.

Apart from performing on stage, Bechtel has appeared in various shows and films. In 2018, Bechtel appeared on NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season 19). The same year she was cast in Ari Aster's supernatural horror film, Hereditary. In 2020, Bechtel appeared in FBI: Most Wanted on CBS. She also can be seen in Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Her cover of Requiem from Dear Evan Hansen garnered over 3.5 million views on YouTube and gained her a social audience of over sixty thousand followers on YouTube and Instagram collectively. Bechtel is scheduled to perform in the musical, Bye Bye Birdie, as Kim MacAfee, at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in 2020.

Merrily We Roll Along is the musical adaptation of George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart's play of the same name. The show centers around a trio of friends: Franklin Shepard, Charley Kringas, and Mary Flynn. The show begins in 1976 with Frank, who, having once been a talented composer of Broadway musicals, has now abandoned his friends and his songwriting career to become a producer of Hollywood movies.

The show's narrative then shows the events of the trio's lives in reverse chronological order, ending in 1957. The musical has a score by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, and the original production was directed by Harold Prince.

The musical can currently be seen on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff, the acclaimed revival runs through March 24.