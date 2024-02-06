Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Chita Rivera

On February 17, 2024, Broadway theatres will dim their lights for one minute at exactly 7:45pm, in her honor.

The Broadway community will honor the memory of Chita Rivera, the two-time Tony Award-winning actress, and recipient of the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement, whose career spanned seven decades on Broadway. Ms. Rivera passed away on January 30, 2024, at the age of 91. On February 17, 2024, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute at exactly 7:45pm, in her honor.

“Chita Rivera was Broadway royalty, and we will miss her with all our hearts. For nearly seven decades she enthralled generations of audiences with her spellbinding performances and iconic roles. The triple threat actor, singer, and dancer leaves behind an incredible legacy of work for which she was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.
 
Ms. Rivera’s Broadway career began in 1950 performing in Guys and Dolls and by 1957 she was starring as the original “Anita” in West Side Story. Revered for the remarkable roles she created on the stage, she would star as “Rose” in Bye Bye Birdie, “Velma Kelly” in Chicago, and “Aurora” in Kiss of the Spiderwoman. 

She was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning two for The Rink (1984 Best Actress in a Musical) and Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993 Best Actress in a Musical), and was the recipient of the 2018 Special Award for Lifetime Achievement.
 
On Broadway Ms. Rivera’s credits included: The Visit (2015); The Mystery of Edwin Drood (2012 Revival); Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life (2005); Nine (2003 Revival); Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993); Jerry's Girls (1985); The Rink (1984); Merlin (1983); Bring Back Birdie (1981); Chicago (1975); Bajour (1964); Bye Bye Birdie (1960); West Side Story (1957); Shinbone Alley (1957); Mr. Wonderful (1956); Seventh Heaven (1955); Can-Can (1953); and Guys and Dolls (1950).
 
On Tour Ms. Rivera’s credits included: Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life (2006); Chicago (1997); Kiss of the Spider Woman (1994); Can-Can (1988); Chicago (1977); Zorba (1969); Sweet Charity (1967); and Call Me Madam (1952).

Learn more about the life and career of Chita Rivera HERE.

Photo credit: Bruce Weber



