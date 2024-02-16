Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 16, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Video: Get a Sneak Peek of Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

by Nicole Rosky

Watch a sneak peek of "Children of Eden," "In Whatever Time We Have," "Father's Day," and "A World Without You" and get the scoop on rehearsals so far!

Video: Travel Back to the 60s in Rehearsal for A SIGN OF THE TIMES

by Nicole Rosky

A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the classic pop hits of the 1960s, has had quite a road to New World Stages. It had its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre in 2016 and played a sold out, critically acclaimed run at the Delaware Theatre Company in 2018. Head inside rehearsals with the cast!

Photos: Huey Lewis Greets Fans at THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL Box Office Opening

by Bruce Glikas

Huey Lewis was on hand for the opening of the box office for the upcoming new musical The Heart of Rock and Roll. BroadwayWorld was there for the box office opening and appearance. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Hillary Clinton Joins the Cast of SUFFS For First Rehearsal

by Stephi Wild

This week, Hillary Rodham Clinton joined the cast of new Broadway musical Suffs for their first rehearsal at New 42 Studios. Check out photos of Clinton with the company here!. (more...)

CABARET Pre-Show Will Begin 75 Minutes Before Showtime with Prologue Company

by Nicole Rosky

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has announced the Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, as rehearsals are now underway in New York City.. (more...)

Limited-Edition WICKED Record to be Released for Record Store Day 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A special Wicked record is set to be released for this year's Record Store Day, taking place on April 20, 2024! . (more...)

Original London Cast Member David Bedella Joins the Broadway Company of & JULIET Next Month

by Stephi Wild

Following his performance on the West End, Olivier-winning actor David Bedella will join the cast of Broadway's & Juliet as ‘Lance' on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. . (more...)

Video: 'Broadway Plays' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

by Michael Major

Last night's final Jeopardy! was 'Broadway Plays.' Test your theatre knowledge and see if you can guess what play Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers starred in! Watch the video and check out past Jeopardy categories, including an Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.. (more...)

