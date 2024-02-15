Video: Travel Back to the 60s in Rehearsal for A SIGN OF THE TIMES

A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the classic pop hits of the 1960s, has had quite a road to New World Stages. It had its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre in 2016 and played a sold out, critically acclaimed run at the Delaware Theatre Company in 2018.

"This show has been in gestation for a long time," explained director Gabriel Barre. "What's really amazing though is the synchronicity of where we are at this point in history. It's 2024 and this show, which takes place in 1965- even more strongly, these times parallel each other. I don't think there has been a better time to bring this to New York."

The year is 1965. With the country in transition – as the war in Vietnam rages on and struggles for civil rights and women’s liberation command headlines – one aspirational young woman finds herself in New York City, and ready to dive into this brave new world. In A Sign of the Times, journey back to America’s most unforgettable decade as a young photographer tries to make her way amid the changing times that defined an era. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love, and the madness that shaped that generation – and our own.

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry as Tanya. The cast also features Cassie Austin, Erica Simone Barnett, Alyssa Carol, Melessie Clark, Jeremiah Ginn, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Lena Teresa Matthews, Maggie McDowell, J Savage, Justin Showell, Michael Starr and Edward Staudenmayer.

"[This show] just keeps getting deeper," added Kennedy. "The more that we work on it and the more time that goes by, the message keeps deepening. I'm so proud of where we started and where it's gotten to. And listen- it's worth the price of admission just to hear the songs!"

Watch below as we take you inside rehearsals with the cast!