Video: THE WHITE CHIP Cast Explains What the New Play Is All About

"Millions of people go through this on a day-to-day basis and you never see it because they can still do their work," said Joe Tapper of his current project, The White Chip. "It helps me just to get to tell this story. It's a great honor to get to do this play."

Sean Daniels' autobiographical recovery comedy The White Chip is now playing Off-Broadway, directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller. Tapper costars with Crystal Dickinson and Jason Tam.

In The White Chip, Steven (Tapper) is on top of the world and steps away from his dream job running one of the most exciting theatres in the country, but also an alcoholic spinning out of control. The play follows his life from first sip to first love and all the way to rock bottom, where he begins his wild—hilarious and heartbreaking—journey to recovery.

"I play a character named Stephen who is an aspiring theater director and he starts a theater in Atlanta," he continued. "He's kind of climbing up the ladder and at the same time while all of the good stuff was happening he was also struggling severely with addiction. He lost his job and and everything started to spiral... and through that spiral he found redemption and hope and courage."

