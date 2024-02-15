CABARET Pre-Show Will Begin 75 Minutes Before Showtime with Prologue Company

The Kit Kat Club is complete! Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Underbelly, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Smith & Brant Theatricals, and Wessex Grove, just announced complete casting for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring Academy Award and Tony Award winner Eddie Redmayne in his Olivier Award-winning performance as the ‘Emcee’ and introducing Gayle Rankin as the toast of Mayfair ‘Sally Bowles,’ as the production has announced the Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, as rehearsals are now underway in New York City.

As audiences arrive, they are invited to explore the Kit Kat Club and discover a world inhabited by movement, music, and sensuality that spans a century from 2024 New York City to 1929 Germany.

Director Rebecca Frecknall said, “We wanted to subvert an audience's idea of what it is to go to a Broadway musical and create a club space that's surprising, arresting, and alive from the moment you enter. Our Prologue Company will bring the Kit Kat Club to life long before the opening drumroll of ‘Wilkommen,’ drawing the audience into the world of Cabaret. They build a bridge between now and then and invite the audience to relax, loosen up, and be themselves.”

Designer Tom Scutt said, “Our Prologue Company thrillingly introduces you to the world of Cabaret, ushering in the production itself with extraordinary artistic flair as they weave amongst you across the Kit Kat Club. They are the spirits of the building come alive through movement and music. There is no better way to begin a party than with the Prologue.”

Choreographer Julia Cheng said, “The Prologue has always been about what theater can represent. Allowing artists and their spirit to play, have fun, and have direct alchemy with the space. The Prologue comes from a place of empowerment and celebrating differences: artistic expression, gender, body shape, race, and ethnicity. It is ‘anti-status quo.’ I look forward to working with these dancers as they bring their diverse experience from the worlds of street dance, popping, hip hop, krumping, physical theater, contemporary dance, and more.”

Jordan Fein, the Prologue Director and Associate Director for Cabaret said, “In creating the Prologue, we wanted to build a bridge between now and Weimar Berlin; a time when dance and music were being redefined and a time when artists were attempting to make sense of a world spinning out of control. Upon entering the Kit Kat Club, audiences will be immersed in Angus MacRae’s original score that combines Klezmer influences with contemporary electronic sounds and Julia Cheng’s choreography that explores the last century of movement and dance. I’m thrilled to be making this new version of the Prologue with this brilliant creative team and inspiring troupe of dancers and musicians at the August Wilson Theatre.”

The Prologue features original music and music direction by Angus MacRae. The Prologue begins when the house opens, approximately 75 minutes before the published curtain time. Guests will receive a “club entry time” after they purchase tickets to allow them to take in the Prologue and the club before the show starts.

The Prologue Company features dancers Alaïa, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Bryan Longchamp, Deja McNair and swings Ida Saki and Spencer James Weidie. The musicians of the Prologue company are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

The production will also star two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Cliff Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award® nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award® winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fraulein Kost/Fritzie.’The cast of Cabaret will also include Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.’ Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club will begin previews at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) on Monday, April 1, 2024 ahead of decadent twin opening night gala celebrations starting Saturday, April 20 continuing into the following night, with the official press opening on Sunday, April 21.

For this thrilling production of Cabaret, the creative team are transforming the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club with an in-the-round auditorium and sinfully dreamlike spaces.

Patrons can upgrade their experience at the Kit Kat Club with exclusive dining or drinks packages that allow them to soak up the pre-show atmosphere. These various upgrades offer unparalleled service and unique experiences in the heart of the Kit Kat Club. Drinks can be enjoyed before and during the show, while food will be cleared shortly before the performance begins, ensuring uninterrupted and unmissable views of Cabaret. For a complete menu and more information on the upgrade packages, please visit www.kitkat.club/upgrade.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

BIOGRAPHIES

Alaïa (Prologue Dancer, she/her). Born and raised on the far-eastern coast of Russia, Alaïa’s burning enthusiasm for performance has led her around the globe. After studying the roots of physical theater, jazz, and contemporary dance at a French conservatory, she relocated to New York City and attained a degree at Tisch School of the Arts in 2022. Since then, Alaïa has toured with pop sensation Lady Gaga and burlesque royalty Dita Von Teese, shown solo multidisciplinary work around New York City nightclubs, as well as directed and starred in numerous short films and television features.

Brian Russell Carey (Prologue Musician, piano & bass, he/him) Broadway debut! Off- Broadway: Red Roses, Green Gold; A Christmas Carol. Regional: Milwaukee Rep, North Shore Music Theatre, Actors Theatre Louisville, Ivoryton Playhouse, Flat Rock Playhouse, Oregon Cabaret Theatre. BYU MDT Grad. Music Director: In Pieces, Forget Me Not, Heartbreakers in Hell. Thank you to this creative team, Telsey, and The Luedtke Agency. Big love to my parents, family, friends and Joey. Dream come true! @brianrcarey.

Francesca Dawis (Prologue Musician, violin, she/her). Regional credits as actor/singer/violinist: Mr. Holland’s Opus (Ogunquit Playhouse), Once (Theater Latté Da), A Christmas Carol (Guthrie Theater). Also a coloratura soprano, Francesca’s opera credits include Adele in Die Fledermaus and Baby Doe in The Ballad of Baby Doe. When not onstage, Dawis works as a criminal defense social worker. B.A. Psychology, Stanford University (concertmaster, Stanford Symphony, and Philharmonia); M.S. Social Work, Columbia University. Love to sister Isabella (actor/musician and Fred Ebb Award recipient), and Pippin! www.francescadawis.com

Will Ervin Jr. (Prologue Dancer, he/him) is an East Coast native, holding a BFA from Montclair State University and MFA from the University of Illinois. He has also trained with Joffrey Ballet, EMIA Rennie Harris, Jacobs Pilow, and Alonzo King’s Lines Ballet. Ervin has choreographed for Dance Lab NY, Dance on the Lawn, Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami, Accent Dance NY & Brooklyn Ballet. Ervin is excited to make his Broadway debut for Cabaret. @wille_ervworks.

Keiji Ishiguri (Prologue Musician, dedicated substitute, he/him) Broadway debut! Select regional/tours: The Hello Girls (Phoenix Theatre Company), A Charlie Brown Christmas (tour), Cabaret (WPPAC), Spring Awakening (Ridgefield Theater), Billboard Onboard/Off The Charts (Holland America Line). Keiji is also a music director, arranger/orchestrator, and proud founding member of On The Quays production company. Much love to Michael and the whole fam, both blood and chosen. www.keijiishiguri.com; IG: @heartinakeij.

Sun Kim (Prologue Dancer, she/her), a Korean-born dancer and choreographer, has gained recognition for her distinctive popping style. She won several battles includingStep Ya Game Up Popping Battle 2013 and was nominated for Outstanding Breakout Choreographer at Bessie Awards 2022. Her diverse experiences led her to establish Sun Kim Dance Theatre and her works have been presented at Works & Process/LayeRhythm, Palace of Fine Arts, Burning Man at Sotheby's, New Victory Theater, Jacob's Pillow, and Ladies of Hip Hop.

Bryan Longchamp (Prologue Dancer, he/him), a Brooklyn native, has danced professionally for over a decade in styles ranging from hip hop to krump to popping. Longchamp has been a core member of the dance company iLuminate, known as Team iLuminate on popular television show “America’s Got Talent.” With the iLuminate, he has traveled and performed in countries such as Mexico, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia to name a few. He has also performed on some of the biggest stages right here at home with choreographers such as ‘Rich and Tone’ and Roland ‘Ro Ro’ Tabor. You may have seen Bryan performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside New Edition. In music videos such as “Can You Hear Me” by Omarion, “Tout et Goure” by Luz and the Yakuza, “Slip” by the Nicotine Dolls, or even “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” As a dancer Longchamp hasn’t been shy about being an educator either. He has been teaching for the span of a decade in places like EXPG NY, Peridance, and Bayside’s Hip Hop Academy. He has trained both children and adults to fall in love with dance and be the best that they can be!

Deja McNair (Prologue Dancer, she/her), raised in New Jersey, McNair has been a dancer for over 15 years. She studied dance at Duke Ellington School of the Arts and later attended Montclair State University where she received her BFA dance degree. She went on to become a professional dancer in NYC, where she danced alongside artists such as Beyonce, Keke Palmer, Coi Leroy, and others. She’s also been in television shows and movies such as Good Burger 2.

Ida Saki (Prologue Dancer Swing, Dance Captain, she/her). Broadway: Bob Fosse's Dancin'. Film and television: In the Heights, Cats, Birds of Paradise, “Ziwe,” “Halston,” “Up Here,” Coldplay’s “Cry, Cry, Cry,” Lola Kirke‘s “Win It”. Off-Broadway: Only Gold, Sleep No More, The Lucky Ones, You’ll Still Call Me by Name. Companies: Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet. Honors: Presidential Scholar in the Arts, Dance Magazine’s Top 25 to Watch, NFAA YoungArts Winner. Education: Booker T. Washington HSPVA, Dance Industry PAC. www.idasaki.com.

Maeve Stier (Prologue Musician, accordion, they/them) is Portland, Oregon-based artist, accordionist, vocalist, and arranger with an emphasis on whimsy and a focus on creating contemporary interpretations of musical classics. Working with Third Rail Repertory and Renegade Opera, as well as in their solo career, they devise and perform original arrangements of opera works and musical theater for the accordion. They believe music can be celebrated in every venue and will play anywhere from the street corner to the stage.

Spencer James Weidie (Prologue Dancer Swing, Dance Captain, they/them) is originally from Kailua, Hawai’i. They hold a BFA from the Conservatory of Dance at SUNY Purchase and also studied at the London Contemporary Dance School, Springboard Danse Montreal, and with the Merce Cunningham Trust. Spencer has held company positions with Trisha Brown Dance Company, the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, and more. Most recently, they were a rehearsal director for Belinda McGuire Projects, a choreographic assistant to Kyle Abraham, a finalist in the 2023 Future Dance Festival, and in the final cast of Punchdrunk’s Sleep No More.

Michael Winograd (Prologue Musician, clarinet, he/him) is one of the most celebrated Klezmer musicians today. He travels the world performing with his band The Honorable Mentshn, has released over a dozen of his own recordings and is featured on countless more including Vulfpeck’s The Beautiful Game and Live at Madison Square Garden. When not on stage, he produces records, composes for film, teaches lessons, and plays weddings. He lives in Brooklyn and is thrilled to come to Manhattan for his Broadway debut in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

Photo Credit: Mason Poole