Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, December 8

Water for Elephants closes on Broadway

Tammy Faye closes on Broadway

Betty Gilpin Will Succeed Cole Escola in OH, MARY! on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Oh, Mary! has found its next Mary! Emmy Award-nominated actor Betty Gilpin, best known for “Glow,” and Netflix’s upcoming “American Primeval”, will take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln.. (more...)

Photos: Broadway Marquees Dim In Honor Of Gavin Creel

by Jennifer Broski

The Broadway community along with friends and family of beloved actor Gavin Creel came together this evening as Broadway dimmed its lights to honor his memory. See photos from the Theatre District below as Broadway pays tribute to the beloved actor.

Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes & Tom Hewitt to Join HADESTOWN on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt will join the cast of Hadestown on Broadway beginning in January! Learn more about the cast and see how to purchase tickets to the production.. (more...)

Mattel Faces Lawsuit Over WICKED Doll Packaging Error

by Josh Sharpe

Mattel is being sued by a customer after a packaging error on Wicked dolls directed her to hardcore adult material rather than the official movie website.. (more...)

Stars Take on the WICKED Movie 'Defying Gravity' Riff: Watch Lizzo, Keke Palmer & More

by Michael Major

The Wicked movie continues to take over Hollywood and beyond. Stars like Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Camila Cabello, and more are sharing their own 'Defying Gravity' takes on social media. Watch the videos now!. (more...)

SWEPT AWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released in February

by Stephi Wild

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new Broadway musical Swept Away is coming soon! Find out when and where you can get the album and pre-order it here!. (more...)

Video: First Listen to Jonathan Groff in JUST IN TIME; Michele Pawk, Caesar Samayoa & More Join

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Additional cast members have been revealed for Just in Time on Broadway, starring Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin. See who else is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Inside the Gavin Creel Memorial Celebration at the St. James Theatre

by Stephi Wild

Yesterday, a memorial celebration was held for beloved Broadway actor Gavin Creel, which was streamed live from the St. James Theatre, and was open to the public. Check out clips here.. (more...)

Video: SNOW WHITE Official Trailer Starring Rachel Zegler

by Josh Sharpe

Disney has finally released the official trailer for Snow White, the live-action remake of the animated classic starring Rachel Zegler. Watch the trailer, which features a new song by Pasek and Paul! . (more...)

