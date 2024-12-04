Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 4, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 4, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Sunday, December 8
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/1/24 - WICKED, ELF & More Top the List
Betty Gilpin Will Succeed Cole Escola in OH, MARY! on Broadway
Photos: Broadway Marquees Dim In Honor Of Gavin Creel
Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes & Tom Hewitt to Join HADESTOWN on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt will join the cast of Hadestown on Broadway beginning in January! Learn more about the cast and see how to purchase tickets to the production.. (more...)
Mattel Faces Lawsuit Over WICKED Doll Packaging Error
by Josh Sharpe
Mattel is being sued by a customer after a packaging error on Wicked dolls directed her to hardcore adult material rather than the official movie website.. (more...)
Stars Take on the WICKED Movie 'Defying Gravity' Riff: Watch Lizzo, Keke Palmer & More
by Michael Major
The Wicked movie continues to take over Hollywood and beyond. Stars like Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Camila Cabello, and more are sharing their own 'Defying Gravity' takes on social media. Watch the videos now!. (more...)
SWEPT AWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released in February
by Stephi Wild
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new Broadway musical Swept Away is coming soon! Find out when and where you can get the album and pre-order it here!. (more...)
Video: First Listen to Jonathan Groff in JUST IN TIME; Michele Pawk, Caesar Samayoa & More Join
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional cast members have been revealed for Just in Time on Broadway, starring Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin. See who else is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Inside the Gavin Creel Memorial Celebration at the St. James Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Yesterday, a memorial celebration was held for beloved Broadway actor Gavin Creel, which was streamed live from the St. James Theatre, and was open to the public. Check out clips here.. (more...)
Video: SNOW WHITE Official Trailer Starring Rachel Zegler
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has finally released the official trailer for Snow White, the live-action remake of the animated classic starring Rachel Zegler. Watch the trailer, which features a new song by Pasek and Paul! . (more...)
