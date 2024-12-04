News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 4, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 04, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024 Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 4, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, December 8
Water for Elephants closes on Broadway
Tammy Faye closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024 Image

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/1/24 - WICKED, ELF & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/1/2024.. (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024 Image

Betty Gilpin Will Succeed Cole Escola in OH, MARY! on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Oh, Mary! has found its next Mary! Emmy Award-nominated actor Betty Gilpin, best known for “Glow,” and Netflix’s upcoming “American Primeval”, will take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln.. (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024 Image

Photos: Broadway Marquees Dim In Honor Of Gavin Creel
by Jennifer Broski
The Broadway community along with friends and family of beloved actor Gavin Creel came together this evening as Broadway dimmed its lights to honor his memory. See photos from the Theatre District below as Broadway pays tribute to the beloved actor.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024 Image

Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes & Tom Hewitt to Join HADESTOWN on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt will join the cast of Hadestown on Broadway beginning in January! Learn more about the cast and see how to purchase tickets to the production.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024 Image

Mattel Faces Lawsuit Over WICKED Doll Packaging Error
by Josh Sharpe
Mattel is being sued by a customer after a packaging error on Wicked dolls directed her to hardcore adult material rather than the official movie website.. (more...)

Stars Take on the WICKED Movie 'Defying Gravity' Riff: Watch Lizzo, Keke Palmer & More
by Michael Major
The Wicked movie continues to take over Hollywood and beyond. Stars like Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Camila Cabello, and more are sharing their own 'Defying Gravity' takes on social media. Watch the videos now!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024 Image

SWEPT AWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released in February
by Stephi Wild
The Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new Broadway musical Swept Away is coming soon! Find out when and where you can get the album and pre-order it here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024 Image

Video: First Listen to Jonathan Groff in JUST IN TIME; Michele Pawk, Caesar Samayoa & More Join
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional cast members have been revealed for Just in Time on Broadway, starring Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin. See who else is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Inside the Gavin Creel Memorial Celebration at the St. James Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Yesterday, a memorial celebration was held for beloved Broadway actor Gavin Creel, which was streamed live from the St. James Theatre, and was open to the public. Check out clips here.. (more...)

Video: SNOW WHITE Official Trailer Starring Rachel Zegler
by Josh Sharpe
Disney has finally released the official trailer for Snow White, the live-action remake of the animated classic starring Rachel Zegler. Watch the trailer, which features a new song by Pasek and Paul! . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2024 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"There's no long lost star that you cannot reach
for your perfect day starts each tomorrow morning."

- Dear World




Videos