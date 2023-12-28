 Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 28th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 28, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

I Need That and Some Like It Hot close on Broadway

Words From The Wings: Zal Owen of HARMONY Shares Backstage Routines, Must-Haves, and More!

As part of our Words From The Wings series, we're chatting with Zal Owen who is currently in Harmony. Zal told us all about his backstage routines, favorite moments, and more!. (more...)

Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors aired last night and we are celebrating the special occasion with some of our favorite videos of past Broadway performances. Check out the full list!. (more...)

Last Chance to Vote for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

Time is running out to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the biggest worldwide theater awards that allow local audiences to have their say. The Regional Awards include local productions, touring shows, and more.

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3

Who made the Top 3? Who did the judges save? Find out! Watch now!

What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More

As 2023 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango, Reneé Rapp, Neil Patrick Harris, and more. Check out a full guide of what Broadway fans should watch on TV this New Year's Eve!. (more...)

LaChanze Speaks Up About THE COLOR PURPLE Royalties For 'I'm Here'; Says She 'Was a Huge Part at Writing' the Song

LaChanze is speaking up about the mark she made on The Color Purple musical. The actress and producer, who won a Tony Award for playing the role of Celie in the original Broadway production, states that she added lyrics to 'I'm Here.'. (more...)

Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan

Matthew Morrison will be starring as Billy Flynn in Chicago in Japan! See details and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

THE COLOR PURPLE Hits $25 Million at the Box Office

The Color Purple has hit $25 million at the box office, building on its impressive $18 million debut. The box office feat shows displays a resurgence for movie musicals at the box office, setting the stage for Mean Girls on January 12.. (more...)

Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'

Two new videos have been released of the cast performing songs from Harmony! Check out 'Where You Go' performed by Julie Benko and Sierra Boggess, as well as 'Stars In The Night' performed by Chip Zien, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey.. (more...)

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is the most lauded stage and screen actor of his generation. His unforgettable performances have garnered him two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and countless other awards. He received his first Academy Award for the historical war drama Glory (1989) and his second for the crime drama Training Day (2001). In addition, he has received Academy Award nominations for his performances in Cry Freedom (1987), Malcolm X (1992), The Hurricane (1999), Flight (2012), and August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning Fences, in which he reprised his Tony Award-winning role opposite Viola Davis. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Mr. Washington. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017).

Mr. Washington portrayed the role of Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon in The Little Things (2021). Other notable credits include A Soldier's Story (1984), Much Ado About Nothing (1993), Crimson Tide (1995), Devil in a Blue Dress (1995), Remember the Titans (2000), Inside Man (2006), The Great Debaters (2007), and American Gangster (2007). Mr. Washington's professional acting career began in New York, where he performed in theatre productions such as Ceremonies in Dark Old Men and Othello. He rose to fame when he landed the role of Dr. Phillip Chandler in the NBC long-running hit television series "St. Elsewhere." His other credits include the television movies "The George McKenna Story," "License to Kill," and "Wilma." In 2016, he was selected as the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards.

