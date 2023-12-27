What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More

As 2023 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces!

Countdown to midnight with names like Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango, Reneé Rapp, Neil Patrick Harris, and more.

BroadwayWorld has rounded up streaming options for your 2023 New Year's festivities!

Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration

Cynthia Erivo performs a concert at the Kennedy Center, airing on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8-9 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), PBS.org and the PBS App.

Joining Oscar-nominated Erivo are Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award–winning actor and recording artist, Ben Platt (Parade, Dear Evan Hansen), and Tony, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner, Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square, Slave Play), in a joyous celebration perfect for ringing in the New Year, under the direction of Emmy-Award Winning music director and producer Rickey Minor.

Joaquina Kalukango, Cynthia Erivo, and Ben Platt

CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen"

Airing live on CNN on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8pm ET, join Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen as they return to ring in the New Year, along with CNN correspondents reporting from celebrations across the country.

The show will feature musical performances from Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart. Live interviews with Patti Labelle, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang, Jeremy Renner, Matt Rogers and a special appearance from David Blaine will also help ring in the new year.

From Tokyo to Times Square, join @cnni and @StreamOnMax for special live coverage of New Year's Eve celebrations around the world starting at 7:45am ET until @andersoncooper and @Andy take over at 8pm ET from Times Square.



Details https://t.co/f0nQh65lwU #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/wzTfQ8z2ep — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) December 21, 2023

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024”

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” will air Sunday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

The Seacrest-hosted special will feature performances from Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, along with Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, and Tyla.

Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities with performances by Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Coco Jones, Thirty Seconds to Mars. Post Malone, and NewJeans.