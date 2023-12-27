Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

Tonight, December 27 (9pm EST/PST), CBS will air the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, recognizing Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick. The ceremony was celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 3, 2023 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

Gloria Estefan will host the special. Performances will include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Tituss Burgess, Dove Cameron, Marc Shaiman, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Christine Baranski, Chloe Bailey, and more.

The Honors recipients are recognized for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts-whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures, or television-and are confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Center's Board of Trustees. The primary criterion in the selection process is excellence. The Honors are not designated by art form or category of artistic achievement; the selection process, over the years, has produced balance among the various arts and artistic disciplines.

Plenty of Broadway babies have been honored at past ceremonies and the best of Broadway makes the trip to DC to tribute them. Check out just a few of our favorites below! Which past Broadway performance at the Kennedy Center Honors is your favorite?

Featuring: Glenn Close, Len Cariou, Nathan Lane, Marin Mazzie, Donna Murphy, Karen Ziemba

Featuring: Laura Osnes, Rebecca Luker, Kelli O'Hara, Glenn Close, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald

Featuring: Tyne Daly, Hal Linden, Maureen McGovern, Jerome Robbins, Tommy Tune, Ann Reinking