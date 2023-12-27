THE COLOR PURPLE Hits $25 Million at the Box Office

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

The Color Purple has hit $25 million at the box office, building on its impressive $18 million debut.

Variety reports that the movie musical added $7.1 million to its domestic gross on Tuesday, December 26. It nearly set a Christmas day record on Monday as the second-largest opening on the holiday of all time and the biggest since 2009.

The box office feat shows displays a resurgence for movie musicals at the box office, setting the stage for Mean Girls to open on January 12.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the 2005 Broadway musical, The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity.

With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

The new film stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste, Louis Gossett, Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros.