Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan

Performances begin in April 2024.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 2 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January
Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Christmas Photo 3 Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Christmas
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23

Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan

Matthew Morrison will be starring as Billy Flynn in Chicago in Japan! 

Watch as Matthew Morrison announces his run in Japanese below!

Performances begin in April of 2024. For more information visit: https://chicagothemusical.jp

Performances will run April 18th (Thursday) - April 21st (Sunday), 2024
Venue: Orix Theater.

April 25th (Thursday) - May 5th (Sunday), 2024
Venue: Tokyu Theater Orb.

About Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison is an American actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter. He is best known for his role as Will Schuester on the Fox television show Glee. Morrison was most recently seen in the Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical Live! on NBC.

Morrison has appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza (Tony/Drama Desk nominations), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Hairspray, The Rocky Horror Show, Footloose. Off-Broadway: 10 Million Miles (Drama Desk nomination).
Morrison has been a "dance captain" on BBC One's The Greatest Dancer and portrayed Trevor in the ninth season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story.

About Chicago

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. A true New York City institution, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway history.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors are coming up and we are celebrating the special occasion with some of our favorite videos of past Broadway performances. Check out the full list!

2
Video: Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs Stars in the Night & Where You Go Photo
Video: Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'

Two new videos have been released of the cast performing songs from Harmony! Check out 'Where You Go' performed by Julie Benko and Sierra Boggess, as well as 'Stars In The Night' performed by Chip Zien, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey.

3
LaChanze Speaks Up About THE COLOR PURPLE Royalties For Im Here Photo
LaChanze Speaks Up About THE COLOR PURPLE Royalties For 'I'm Here'

LaChanze is speaking up about the mark she made on The Color Purple musical. The actress and producer, who won a Tony Award for playing the role of Celie in the original Broadway production, states that she added lyrics to 'I'm Here.'

4
Kennedy Center Honors Will Air Tonight, December 27 Photo
Kennedy Center Honors Will Air Tonight, December 27

Don't miss the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which will air tonight, Wednesday, December 27, at 8:00PM on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+. Learn more about the event, find out who is performing, and how to tune in, here!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'
Kennedy Center Honors Will Air Tonight, December 27Kennedy Center Honors Will Air Tonight, December 27
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 27th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 27th, 2023
Oldest Professional Actor Mike Nussbaum Dies At Age 99Oldest Professional Actor Mike Nussbaum Dies At Age 99

Videos

Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You