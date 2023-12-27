Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan

Matthew Morrison will be starring as Billy Flynn in Chicago in Japan!

Watch as Matthew Morrison announces his run in Japanese below!

Performances begin in April of 2024. For more information visit: https://chicagothemusical.jp

Performances will run April 18th (Thursday) - April 21st (Sunday), 2024

Venue: Orix Theater.

April 25th (Thursday) - May 5th (Sunday), 2024

Venue: Tokyu Theater Orb.

About Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison is an American actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter. He is best known for his role as Will Schuester on the Fox television show Glee. Morrison was most recently seen in the Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical Live! on NBC.

Morrison has appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza (Tony/Drama Desk nominations), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Hairspray, The Rocky Horror Show, Footloose. Off-Broadway: 10 Million Miles (Drama Desk nomination).

Morrison has been a "dance captain" on BBC One's The Greatest Dancer and portrayed Trevor in the ninth season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story.

About Chicago

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. A true New York City institution, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway history.