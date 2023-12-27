Words From The Wings: Zal Owen of HARMONY Shares Backstage Routines, Must-Haves, and More!

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Zal Owen who is currently in Harmony. Zal told us all about his backstage routines, favorite moments, and more!

Check out his answers, along with photos taken by BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski, below!

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

The first thing I do is a physical warm up in the house. I have always liked beginning my time at the theatre in the house to help ground myself for the story we’re about to tell and leave my day behind. I love seeing the other actors do lift call, stagehands do their final pre-show prep, and ushers organizing playbills around me while stretching and loosening my body for the show.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Here’s a little behind-the-scenes secret… Shortly after introducing the Comedian Harmonists at the top of their success in 1933, the show then flashes back to 1927 where my character, Harry, puts an ad in the newspaper looking for singers to audition for a new group he is forming. I literally have about 20 seconds to change from my white tie and tails to my younger and much poorer “audition look.” The only way we could accomplish this includes underdressing. So, the last thing I do before going on stage is fold up the gray-striped pant legs so that they can’t be seen peeking out from underneath my black tuxedo pants.

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

I have found Smarties and gummy bears to be the perfect mid-show energy boost without risking stains on my costumes! In essence, I’m a child.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

Not sure if this is weird or more unique, but I am so thankful to Julie Benko, who plays Ruth, for getting me hooked on picking an Angel Card together before every show. This is something she was introduced to during Funny Girl. To keep our work alive and fresh we pick a word (for example, simplicity, humor, or flexibility) that we both are going to explore in that performance. Without giving too much away, as Harry and Ruth have a bit of a close relationship, I have found an extra joy in these words being our little “secret” together.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

The number 1 thing is my framed copy of a letter that the real Harry Frommermann wrote that was gifted to me by one of his relatives (along with some pictures of Harry) to help get into character each show. 2. Water, water, and more water. We sing TWELVE songs in the show and need to stay hydrated. 3. A steamer/nebulizer, for the same reason. 4. Massage gun and muscle roller stick. We dance in SIX production numbers in the show… see a recurring theme? 5. My roommate, Eric Peters, and his DJing skills. I am so thankful to share my dressing room with Eric, he is the perfect blend of conversationalist, jokester, and therapist and I have never met anyone who knows how to set the mood with music better!

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

Since we rarely leave the stage and any time that we are off stage we are doing a costume change, unfortunately there aren’t many opportunities to watch from the wings. However, every show I watch the tail end of Chip Zien’s tour-de-force 11 o’clock number, “Threnody.” I am always truly in awe of his performance and grateful for getting to witness why he is the Broadway legend that he is up close.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

My three year old daughter recently came to the show and having her run up to me backstage after the performance and give me the biggest hug was such a special moment. Although, I think her favorite part was getting to meet all of “Daddy’s Friends,” as she calls them. It is still mind-boggling to me that when asked what her first Broadway show was, she will get to say “seeing my dad in Harmony!”

About Zal Owen

Honored to bring Harmony to Broadway after originating the role of Harry in the Off-Broadway production. Broadway: The Band’s Visit. National tour: Motel in Fiddler on the Roof, opposite Harvey Fierstein. Additional off-Broadway credits include Einstein’s Dreams and Goldstein. Regional: Indecent at the Denver Center, Wuthering Heights at Paper Mill Playhouse, Disgraced at the Fulton Theatre, among many others. Television: “Law & Order.” Thanks to the Harmony team and CLA. Love to my girls. @TheZalOwen