Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 27th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 27, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 27, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 27, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Saturday, December 30, 2023
I Need That and Some Like It Hot close on Broadway

Last Chance to Vote for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
by BWW Awards
Time is running out to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the biggest worldwide theater awards that allow local audiences to have their say. The Regional Awards include local productions, touring shows, and more.

Video: Merry Christmas from Norm Lewis and the New York Pops
by: Nicole Rosky
Over the weekend, The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— rang in the holidays with two festive concerts, The Best Christmas of All with Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis and more! See video of the performance!

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3
by Team BWW
Who made the Top 3? Who did the judges save? Find out! Watch now!

Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY Sets Broadway Auditions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Could the Paper Mill Playhouse production of The Great Gatsby be heading for Broadway?. (more...

David Ives Talks Collaborating With Stephen Sondheim: 'It was Like Going Over to Mozart's House'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
David Ives, who wrote the book for Stephen Sondheim's final show, Here We Are, is sharing what it was like to collaborate with the late musical theatre icon. . (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/24/2023.. (more...)

THE COLOR PURPLE Tops Christmas Day Box Office With $18 Million Debut; Ties With LES MISERABLES
by Michael Major
The Color Purple topped the Christmas Day box office with a $18 million debut. The film's debut was 'much bigger' than was anticipated, tying with 2012's Les Miserables film for Christmas Day grosses in movie theaters. (more...

Video: ABC News Goes Behind the Scenes of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch as ABC News goes behind the scenes of the new Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio!. (more...)

Video: Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tituss Burgess & More
by Michael Major
Watch a preview for the 46th Kennedy Center Honors, featuring a new look at the performances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Tituss Burgess, Dove Cameron, and more. The broadcast will also feature performances from Marc Shaiman, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Christine Baranski, Chloe Bailey, and more.. (more...)

Video: Watch Fantasia Barrino Perform 'I'm Here' During THE COLOR PURPLE Table Read
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Fantasia Barrino performing 'I'm Here' during The Color Purple table read. The American Idol alum's co-star, Colman Domingo, took to Instagram to share the clip, Watch now! (more...)

 Video: Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Day Parade
by Michael Major
The Broadway and national tour casts of Aladdin came together to perform 'Friend Like Me' during Disney's Christmas Day Parade. Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie on Broadway, led the performance, joined by Adi Roy, who plays the title role in the national tour. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Marianne Elliott

Other birthdays on this date include:
Joe Mantello
Lauren Pritchard
Theo Stockman

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I may be small, but I've got giant plans to shine as brightly as the sun."

-Little Women


