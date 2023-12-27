Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 27th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 27, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 27, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet:
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Last Chance to Vote for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Video: Merry Christmas from Norm Lewis and the New York Pops
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3
by Team BWW
Who made the Top 3? Who did the judges save? Find out! Watch now!
Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY Sets Broadway Auditions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Could the Paper Mill Playhouse production of The Great Gatsby be heading for Broadway?. (more...)
David Ives Talks Collaborating With Stephen Sondheim: 'It was Like Going Over to Mozart's House'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
David Ives, who wrote the book for Stephen Sondheim's final show, Here We Are, is sharing what it was like to collaborate with the late musical theatre icon. . (more...)
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/24/2023.. (more...)
THE COLOR PURPLE Tops Christmas Day Box Office With $18 Million Debut; Ties With LES MISERABLES
by Michael Major
The Color Purple topped the Christmas Day box office with a $18 million debut. The film's debut was 'much bigger' than was anticipated, tying with 2012's Les Miserables film for Christmas Day grosses in movie theaters. (more...)
Video: ABC News Goes Behind the Scenes of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch as ABC News goes behind the scenes of the new Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio!. (more...)
Video: Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tituss Burgess & More
by Michael Major
Watch a preview for the 46th Kennedy Center Honors, featuring a new look at the performances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Tituss Burgess, Dove Cameron, and more. The broadcast will also feature performances from Marc Shaiman, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Christine Baranski, Chloe Bailey, and more.. (more...)
Video: Watch Fantasia Barrino Perform 'I'm Here' During THE COLOR PURPLE Table Read
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Fantasia Barrino performing 'I'm Here' during The Color Purple table read. The American Idol alum's co-star, Colman Domingo, took to Instagram to share the clip, Watch now! (more...)
Video: Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Day Parade
by Michael Major
The Broadway and national tour casts of Aladdin came together to perform 'Friend Like Me' during Disney's Christmas Day Parade. Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie on Broadway, led the performance, joined by Adi Roy, who plays the title role in the national tour. Watch the video now!. (more...)
