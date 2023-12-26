THE COLOR PURPLE Tops Christmas Day Box Office With $18 Million Debut; Ties With LES MISERABLES

By: Dec. 26, 2023

The Color Purple topped the Christmas Day box office with a $18 million debut.

The film's debut was "much bigger" than was anticipated, Deadline reports. Original estimations for the film's opening day were between $8 million and $12 million.

The box office achievement ties with the Christmas day grosses of the 2012 Les Misérables film adaptation, which went on to gross $148.8 million throughout its run.

The movie musical's debut is the biggest Christmas Day opening for a film since 2009 and the second-biggest Christmas opening day of all time.

While demographics have shown that older audiences had not returned to movie theaters as much recently, The Color Purple's largest demo was people over the age of 55. The box office win proves that audiences are ready to return to cinemas.

The film's opening day is also the biggest out of any of the last three movie musicals released in theaters, including In the Heights ($11 million), West Side Story ($10.5 million), and Dear Evan Hansen ($7.5 million).

This bold new musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah WinfreySteven SpielbergScott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film stars Fantasia BarrinoTaraji P. HensonDanielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Colman DomingoCorey HawkinsAunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon BatisteLouis Gossett, Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda RussellAllee Willis and Stephen Bray

Watch the trailer for The Color Purple here:



