Video: Merry Christmas from Norm Lewis and the New York Pops

Over the weekend, The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— rang in the holidays with two festive concerts, The Best Christmas of All. The orchestra is joined by Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA for its annual holiday tradition featuring a merry night of classic carols, contemporary favorites, plus a few surprises.

"Celebrating the holidays with our New York Pops audiences at Carnegie Hall is one of the best ways to get in the spirit of the season!” said Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “I hope both New Yorkers and visitors to the city during this festive time of year are able to join us for this special concert tradition!”

Below, watch as Norm is joined by special guests Vanessa Williams, Bobby Lewis, and more to perform a variety of holiday classics!