Video: Merry Christmas from Norm Lewis and the New York Pops

The Best Christmas of All was presented at Carnegie Hall.

By: Dec. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Christmas Photo 1 Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Christmas
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 3 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More
SHUCKED Producer Mike Bosner on Saying Goodbye to Broadway Photo 4 SHUCKED Producer Mike Bosner on Saying Goodbye to Broadway

Video: Merry Christmas from Norm Lewis and the New York Pops

Over the weekend, The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— rang in the holidays with two festive concerts, The Best Christmas of All.  The orchestra is joined by Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA for its annual holiday tradition featuring a merry night of classic carols, contemporary favorites, plus a few surprises.

"Celebrating the holidays with our New York Pops audiences at Carnegie Hall is one of the best ways to get in the spirit of the season!” said Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “I hope both New Yorkers and visitors to the city during this festive time of year are able to join us for this special concert tradition!”

Below, watch as Norm is joined by special guests Vanessa Williams, Bobby Lewis, and more to perform a variety of holiday classics!





RELATED STORIES

1
VIDEO: Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD Photo
VIDEO: Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway has released a video of the cast as they decorate the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree. Watch the video here!

2
VIDEO: Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits Photo
VIDEO: Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Cara Ricketts (Hermoine) and Aaron Bartz (Draco Malfoy) were tasked with decorating Draco and Hermione biscuits for each other in under two minutes. Watch the video released by the production here to see how it went!

3
VIDEO: Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Photo
VIDEO: Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Watch the 26-piece Encores! Orchestra, led by Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, play SHY in preparation for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS here!

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Corsets and Combat Boots with Katherine McNamara Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Corsets and Combat Boots with Katherine McNamara

From playing opposite Angela Lansbury and Elaine Stritch in the Broadway Revival of A Little Night Music, to starring as Clary Fray in the hit demon-fighting TV series, Shadowhunters, Katherine McNamara can slay the game in a corset or combat boots.

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

Video: See Harlem School for the Arts Open for The Rockettes At THE CHRISTMAS SPECACULARVideo: See Harlem School for the Arts Open for The Rockettes At THE CHRISTMAS SPECACULAR
Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!
Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles' Pantages TheatreVideo: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre
Video: The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCEVideo: The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
All-Stars Come Home for the Holidays at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Come Home for the Holidays at Broadway Sessions
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD Video
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits Video
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You