Video: Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Day Parade

Aladdin is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Broadway in 2024.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

Aladdin

The Broadway and national tour casts of Aladdin came together to perform "Friend Like Me" during Disney's Christmas Day Parade.

Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie on Broadway, led the performance, joined by Adi Roy, who plays the title role in the national tour.

The Broadway company of Disney’s Aladdin is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary in March 2024.

The North American tour of Disney’s Aladdin begins performances at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, FL on January 3rd and plays through January 7th, before continuing Atlanta, GA.

2024 will also mark the 30th anniversary of Disney on Broadway. The company has produced numerous hit musicals, including Beauty & the Beast, The Lion King, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, and more.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Having played over 3,000 performances, the New York production is among the Top 20 longest runs in Broadway history. 

The Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine additional productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America and the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a new production in Seoul, South Korea opening in Fall 2024. 

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).  

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. The production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The current North American tour has played in over 40 cities to more than a half million people since launching in October 2022.  A previous tour played to an additional nearly 3 million patrons.

Watch the new performance here:






