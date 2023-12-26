Video: Watch Fantasia Barrino Perform 'I'm Here' During THE COLOR PURPLE Table Read

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

The emotional climax of The Color Purple comes as Celie sings "I'm Here" towards the end of the story.

Fantasia Barrino, who received standing ovations while performing the song on Broadway, has now made her feature film debut in the role, bringing the song to the big screen.

The American Idol alum's co-star, Colman Domingo, took to Instagram to share a video of her performing the song during the film's table read.

"My sis wasn’t feeling 100 percent and no one sang anything. But when it came time for this one, she had to. Spirit moved through that room and [Fantasia] blessed us with a raw and beautiful rendition," Domingo said in the caption for his post. "After that…we knew the task at hand. To deliver. Fully."

The video features a look at cast members like Taraji P. Henson and Corey Hawkins responding to Barrino's powerful vocals to the performance.

"This moment was so beautiful," Halle bailey, who plays Young Nettie in the film, commented.

"This takes me out every single time," David Alan Grier, who plays the Reverend, responded.

The new film also features Danielle Brooks reprising her Tony-nominated Broadway performance as Sofia, along with H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, and more.

LaChanze originated the role of Celie in The Color Purple on Broadway, receiving a Tony Award for her portrayal. Cynthia Erivo also won a Tony Award for taking on the role during the 2015 revival.

"When you cast Fantasia, who is arguably one of the greatest singers of all time, you've kind of got the cheat code. You don't have to do much except let her do her thing," director Blitz Bazawule told BroadwayWorld earlier this month. Watch him break down Fantasia's rendition of the song here.

Watch the video here: