Video: Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tituss Burgess & More

Watch a preview for the 46th Kennedy Center Honors, featuring a new look at the performances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Tituss Burgess, Dove Cameron, and more.

This year's honorees include Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah; and Dionne Warwick. Gloria Estefan will host the special.

As previously reported, the broadcast will also feature performances from Marc Shaiman, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Christine Baranski, Chloe Bailey, and more. Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, and more will also make appearances. Check out the full lineup here.

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on Wednesday, Dec. 27 (8:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Watch the preview here:



