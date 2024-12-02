Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, December 8
Video: Watch the Broadway Performances at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Is the Christmas Crooner
Interview: LEFT ON TENTH Playwright Delia Ephron Is Making Miracles On Broadway
Exclusive: Taye Diggs Reflects on Career and Judging Role on SECOND CHANCE STAGE
by Josh Sharpe
Read our interview with stage and screen star, Taye Diggs, as he discusses his new role on Second Chance Stage, now streaming on Max, and more!
Video: Idina Menzel Sings from REDWOOD and More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
by Nicole Rosky
dina Mezel and more of your Broadway favorites turned out for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Check out their performances and appearances here!
WICKED Movie Gets Trigger Warning In UK For 'Upsetting' Response to Green Skin
by Michael Major
The Wicked movie has received a trigger warning in the U.K. for 'discrimination.' The British Board of Film Classification has ruled that audiences may find seeing “beloved characters” being mistreated as “upsetting and poignant.'. (more...)
Emma Thompson-Penned NANNY MCPHEE Musical Eyes 2026 West End Run
by Stephi Wild
The musical adaptation of the fantasy movie Nanny McPhee, written by Emma Thompson, is eyeing a run in London's West End in 2026.. (more...)
Video: New WICKED Trailer Features Cynthia Erivo's 'The Wizard and I'
by Stephi Wild
An all new Wicked trailer premiered during yesterday's airing of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. The trailer features Cynthia Erivo's rendition of 'The Wizard and I', set to scenes from the film. Check out the trailer here!. (more...)
Video: Sabrina Carpenter Sings WICKED Movie's 'Defying Gravity' Riff
by Michael Major
Sabrina Carpenter had a Wicked Thanksgiving. The 'Espresso' hitmaker went to see the new movie musical on Thanksgiving this year. Watch a video of her singing Cynthia Erivo's 'Defying Gravity' riff heard at the end of the film.. (more...)
Video: London Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Sing 'Prologue'
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released from rehearsal for the UK premiere of Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812. The song ‘Prologue’ introduces the audience to the cast of characters in the show. Check out the video here!. (more...)
