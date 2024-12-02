Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 2, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

Water for Elephants closes on Broadway

Tammy Faye closes on Broadway

Video: Watch the Broadway Performances at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Nicole Rosky

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, marched down the streets of New York City for the 98th time this year. Check out the Broadway performances from this year's parade!

Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Is the Christmas Crooner

by Robert Bannon

Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! This week Leslie Odom Jr. is here. We love Leslie! We love Christmas! Put them together and it is a Holiday Broadway Party coming across the US this December!

Interview: LEFT ON TENTH Playwright Delia Ephron Is Making Miracles On Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

The romantic comedy is alive and well on Broadway in the charming new play, Left On Tenth. from novelist, essayist, screenwriter, and bona fide rom-com icon, Delia Ephron, co-writer of the classic films, You've Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle. Read our interview with Delia!

Exclusive: Taye Diggs Reflects on Career and Judging Role on SECOND CHANCE STAGE

by Josh Sharpe

Read our interview with stage and screen star, Taye Diggs, as he discusses his new role on Second Chance Stage, now streaming on Max, and more!

Video: Idina Menzel Sings from REDWOOD and More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Nicole Rosky

dina Mezel and more of your Broadway favorites turned out for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Check out their performances and appearances here!

WICKED Movie Gets Trigger Warning In UK For 'Upsetting' Response to Green Skin

by Michael Major

The Wicked movie has received a trigger warning in the U.K. for 'discrimination.' The British Board of Film Classification has ruled that audiences may find seeing “beloved characters” being mistreated as “upsetting and poignant.'. (more...)

Emma Thompson-Penned NANNY MCPHEE Musical Eyes 2026 West End Run

by Stephi Wild

The musical adaptation of the fantasy movie Nanny McPhee, written by Emma Thompson, is eyeing a run in London's West End in 2026.. (more...)

Video: New WICKED Trailer Features Cynthia Erivo's 'The Wizard and I'

by Stephi Wild

An all new Wicked trailer premiered during yesterday's airing of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. The trailer features Cynthia Erivo's rendition of 'The Wizard and I', set to scenes from the film. Check out the trailer here!. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

Since the release of the Wicked film in cinemas worldwide, the debate has been circulating the internet - to sing or not to sing? Cynthia Erivo weighed in on this issue!. ( more...

Video: Sabrina Carpenter Sings WICKED Movie's 'Defying Gravity' Riff

by Michael Major

Sabrina Carpenter had a Wicked Thanksgiving. The 'Espresso' hitmaker went to see the new movie musical on Thanksgiving this year. Watch a video of her singing Cynthia Erivo's 'Defying Gravity' riff heard at the end of the film.. (more...)

Video: London Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Sing 'Prologue'

by Stephi Wild

An all new video has been released from rehearsal for the UK premiere of Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812. The song ‘Prologue’ introduces the audience to the cast of characters in the show. Check out the video here!. (more...)

