Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Is the Christmas Crooner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! This week Leslie Odom Jr. is here. We love Leslie! We love Christmas! Put them together and it is a Holiday Broadway Party coming across the US this December! Tony and Grammy Award-winner and two-time Academy Award-nominee, Leslie Odom, Jr. is ushering in the holiday season on The Christmas Tour, which kicks off November 29 in San Francisco, CA and stops in 14 cities across the country before concluding on December 22 in Detroit, MI.

Performing holiday classics, seasonal favorites, and beloved hits – including selections from his chart-topping Christmas albums, Simply Christmas (2016) and The Christmas Album (2020), Leslie invites audiences to join him to celebrate the magic and joy of the holiday season with the whole family.

Leslie is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. With a career that spans all performance genres, Odom has received recognition for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music. Most recently, Odom made his long-awaited return to Broadway starring in, and co-producing, the six-time Tony-nominated Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis, which opened in September 2023 to widespread critical acclaim and earned Odom a Tony nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.”

Well known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton, Odom hosted “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” on CBS in September 2021 (2022 Emmy nomination). Additional film and television credits include Apple TV+’s Central Park (2020 Emmy nomination), Hamilton on Disney+ (2021 Emmy nomination), Abbott Elementary, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Love in the Time of Corona, Harriet, and many more. Make sure to catch Leslie on tour this winter across the US!