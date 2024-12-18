Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:



Today's Call Sheet:

Thursday, December 19

Gypsy opens on Broadway

Sunday, December 22

The Hills of California closes on Broadway

A 2024 Broadway Holiday Streaming Guide

by Josh Sharpe

From Sabrina Carpenter's new Christmas special to musical classics like Albert Finney's Scrooge, find out which holiday streaming titles will bring a Broadway fan some extra joy this year.. (more...)

THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Musical Will Make World Premiere Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The world premiere of The Jonathan Larson Project will open off-Broadway, conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins.. (more...)

WICKED Movie Featured on Oscars Shortlist in 4 Categories

by Josh Sharpe

The Oscars shortlists for Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Score, Original Song, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Sound and Visual Effects have been announced. Wicked has been shortlisted in all four categories in which it was eligible.. (more...)

Photos: ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE Cast Walks the Red Carpet at Gala Night

by Bruce Glikas

Performances are now underway for All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, featuring a rotating cast of star performers. BroadwayWorld attended the show's gala night, and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

A Pitch-Perfect Tribute to Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola

by Richard Jay-Alexander

It was a room full of love last night, at New York City’s Edison Ballroom, where decades worth of Broadway royalty, Industry professionals and multiple award winners came to honor the legacy of Tom Viola, as he prepares to retire at the end of this year from his 36 year run as Executive Director of BROADWAY CARES / EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS.. (more...)

Review Roundup: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at the Donmar Warehouse

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Arriving in the glittering opulent world of Moscow High Society, the impulsive and romantic Natasha Rostova awaits the return of her fiancé from the front lines. But when she falls under the spell of an intoxicating aristocrat, it is up to the unlikely hero, Pierre, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation. . (more...)

Review Roundup: MUFASA: THE LION KING- What Do Critics Think of the Disney Prequel?

by Josh Sharpe

Find out what critics think of Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney's new prequel film featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a voice cast that includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner, Anika Noni Rose, and more. . (more...)

Video: John Mulaney Shares How ALL IN is Different From His Usual Comedy

by Josh Sharpe

On Tuesday, John Mulaney joined TODAY to talk about "All In: Comedy About Love," the new Broadway show made up of a series of short stories on dating, heartbreak, and more.

