Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
Today's Call Sheet:
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/15/24 - WICKED Continues to Top the List
A 2024 Broadway Holiday Streaming Guide
THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Musical Will Make World Premiere Off-Broadway
WICKED Movie Featured on Oscars Shortlist in 4 Categories
by Josh Sharpe
The Oscars shortlists for Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Score, Original Song, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Sound and Visual Effects have been announced. Wicked has been shortlisted in all four categories in which it was eligible.. (more...)
Photos: ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE Cast Walks the Red Carpet at Gala Night
by Bruce Glikas
Performances are now underway for All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, featuring a rotating cast of star performers. BroadwayWorld attended the show's gala night, and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
A Pitch-Perfect Tribute to Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola
by Richard Jay-Alexander
It was a room full of love last night, at New York City’s Edison Ballroom, where decades worth of Broadway royalty, Industry professionals and multiple award winners came to honor the legacy of Tom Viola, as he prepares to retire at the end of this year from his 36 year run as Executive Director of BROADWAY CARES / EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS.. (more...)
Review Roundup: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at the Donmar Warehouse
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Arriving in the glittering opulent world of Moscow High Society, the impulsive and romantic Natasha Rostova awaits the return of her fiancé from the front lines. But when she falls under the spell of an intoxicating aristocrat, it is up to the unlikely hero, Pierre, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation. . (more...)
Review Roundup: MUFASA: THE LION KING- What Do Critics Think of the Disney Prequel?
by Josh Sharpe
Find out what critics think of Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney's new prequel film featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a voice cast that includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner, Anika Noni Rose, and more. . (more...)
Video: John Mulaney Shares How ALL IN is Different From His Usual Comedy
by Josh Sharpe
On Tuesday, John Mulaney joined TODAY to talk about "All In: Comedy About Love," the new Broadway show made up of a series of short stories on dating, heartbreak, and more.
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"When a room is gloomy and its atmosphere has called it quits
Videos