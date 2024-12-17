WICKED Movie Featured on Oscars Shortlist in 4 Categories

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 97th Academy Awards®: Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.

Wicked made the shortlist for Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound, and Visual Effects- the four categories in which it was eligible.

Other notable shortlisted titles include Emilia Perez, A Complete Unknown, Maria, Sing Sing, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Better Man.

Nominations voting begins on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and concludes on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2025.



The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Documentary Feature

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. One hundred sixty-nine films were eligible in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.



“The Bibi Files”

“Black Box Diaries”

“Dahomey”

“Daughters”

“Eno”

“Frida”

“Hollywoodgate”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Queendom”

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

“Union”

“Will & Harper”

Documentary Short Film

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Short Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. One hundred four films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.



“Chasing Roo”

“Death by Numbers”

“Eternal Father”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“Keeper”

“Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World”

“Once upon a Time in Ukraine”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

“Planetwalker”

“The Quilters”

“Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr”

“A Swim Lesson”

“Until He’s Back”

International Feature Film

Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. Films from 85 countries and regions were eligible in the category.



Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.



In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

Brazil, “I’m Still Here”

Canada, “Universal Language”

Czech Republic, “Waves”

Denmark, “The Girl with the Needle”

France, “Emilia Pérez”

Germany, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Iceland, “Touch”

Ireland, “Kneecap”

Italy, “Vermiglio”

Latvia, “Flow”

Norway, “Armand”

Palestine, “From Ground Zero”

Senegal, “Dahomey”

Thailand, “How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies”

United Kingdom, “Santosh”

Makeup & Hairstyling

Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 97th Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar® consideration.

“The Apprentice”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“A Different Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Waltzing with Brando”

“Wicked”

Music (Original Score)

Twenty scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 97th Academy Awards. One hundred forty-five scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

“Alien: Romulus”

“Babygirl”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Blink Twice”

“Blitz”

“The Brutalist”

“Challengers”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Fire Inside”

“Gladiator II”

“Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1”

“Inside Out 2”

“Nosferatu”

“The Room Next Door”

“Sing Sing”

“The Six Triple Eight”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

“Young Woman and the Sea”

Music (Original Song)

Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 97th Academy Awards. Eighty-nine songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

“Forbidden Road” from “Better Man”

“Winter Coat” from “Blitz”

“Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Sick In The Head” from “Kneecap”

“Beyond” from “Moana 2”

“Tell Me It’s You” from “Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Piece By Piece” from “Piece by Piece”

“Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Out Of Oklahoma” from “Twisters”

“Kiss The Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Harper And Will Go West” from “Will & Harper”

Animated Short Film

Fifteen films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. Eighty-eight films qualified in the category. Academy members from the Animation Branch and Short Films Branch were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

In the nominations round, Academy members from the Animation Branch and Short Films Branch are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

“Au Revoir Mon Monde”

“A Bear Named Wojtek”

“Beautiful Men”

“Bottle George”

“A Crab in the Pool”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Maybe Elephants”

“Me”

“Origami”

“Percebes”

“The 21”

“Wander to Wonder”

“The Wild-Tempered Clavier”

“Yuck!”

Live Action Short Film

Fifteen films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. One hundred eighty films qualified in the category. Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

“Anuja”

“Clodagh”

“The Compatriot”

“Crust”

“Dovecote”

“Edge of Space”

“The Ice Cream Man”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Lien”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

“The Masterpiece”

“An Orange from Jaffa”

“Paris 70”

“Room Taken”

Sound

Ten films will advance in the Sound category for the 97th Academy Awards. All eligible members of the Sound Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning Thursday, January 9, 2025, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by London, Los Angeles and New York on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

“Alien: Romulus”

“Blitz”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Gladiator II”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Visual Effects

Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 97th Academy Awards. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Civil War”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”