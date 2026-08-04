Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2026- BOOP! National Tour Finds Its 'Betty' and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! We're bringing you the best stories from yesterday that you won't want to miss. From exclusive interviews and casting announcements to behind-the-scenes peeks and industry insights, we've got all the theatre news that matters. Whether you're catching up on Gerónimo Rauch's backstage scoop from Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular, getting to know rising star Aliya Grace leading the BOOP! National Tour, or diving into reviews of Andrew Stein's new off-Broadway play Disruption, you'll find everything you need to stay in the loop. Let's dive into yesterday's top stories!
|Coming Up
Sunday, August 8
Death of a Salesman closes on Broadway
Every Brilliant Thing closes on Broadway
CATS: The Jellicle Ball closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Gerónimo Rauch Shares Backstage Scoop From LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Gerónimo Rauch who is one of the actors playing Jean Valjean in Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular, to share some of his favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
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Exclusive: Aliya Grace Will Lead the BOOP! National Tour- Meet the Rising Star
This fall, Aliya Grace will star as Betty Boop in the North American Tour of BOOP! The Musical, which will officially launch its 50-week tour at Rochester, NY’s West Herr Auditorium Theatre, playing October 3-10.
|Must Watch
|Video: First Look at Sierra Boggess as 'Carlotta' in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
by Michael Major
Sierra Boggess has unveiled a first look at herself as 'Carlotta' in the West End's The Phantom of the Opera. The new Instagram video shows a first look at the former 'Christine' taking on a new role for the production's 40th anniversary in London.. (more...)
|Video: Patti Murin & Colin Donnell Rehearse For The Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS
by Michael Major
The Muny has shared video footage from the designer run from its production of Meet Me In St. Louis, starring Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, along with Katerina McCrimmon, Beth Leavel, Stan Brown, and more.. (more...)
|Video: Inside Rehearsals for GREASE at Theatre Aspen
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Aspen is now presenting Grease through the end of August. Get a first look at rehearsal footage for the production, directed by Patrick O'Neill. . (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Argyle Theatre's founding Artistic Director Evan Pappas will retire following a nine-year tenure. Taking the helm is Long Island native Tommy Ranieri, who will work alongside Executive Producers and Managing Partners Mark and Dylan Perlman.. (more...)
Grey Henson and More to Lead PRINGLE & FINN Industry Presentation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Pringle & Finn, The Musical!, a new musical for young audiences based on the beloved children's books by Paul Castle, will receive an invitation-only industry presentation, led by Grey Henson. . (more...)
Miranda Family Casting Fellowship Now Accepting Applications for Third Cohort of Paid Fellows
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Telsey Office, in partnership with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family Fund, is now accepting applications for the third cohort of The Telsey Office Miranda Family Casting Fellowship.. (more...)
Dallas Arts Giants Eye Merger, Pittsburgh's Is Official
by Alex Freeman
Dallas arts giants explore a merger, Pittsburgh's is complete, and a Disney vet takes on global production. Plus: West End pay wins, France restores arts funding, and Edinburgh's King's Theatre reopens after redevelopment.. (more...)
Casting Director Michael Cassara, CSA To Lead Free Masterclass At New York Film Academy
by Marissa Faith Curley
Theatredor is set to host The Casting Process: A Masterclass with Michael Cassara, CSA at the New York Film Academy, 26 Broadway, 12th Floor. Admission is free and open to performers aged 18 and over.. (more...)
Runyonland Productions to Launch SPARE KEY SERIES for New Playwrights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Runyonland Productions is launching a new play development initiative offering commissions, mentorship and workshops to early-career playwrights, culminating in public readings of their work.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Nicole Rosky
Disruption, a new play by Andrew Stein, directed by Hersh Ellis, just opened at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Check out what the critics are saying about the new play.... (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a star-studded comedy, a critically acclaimed thriller, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)
September L. Davis Sets THE APOLOGY TOUR 'Theatrical Experience' Off-Broadway This Fall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
September L. Davis will bring her Apology Tour to Studio Seaview Off-Broadway this fall, with nine dates set for September. Read September L. Davis' personal announcement about the show!. (more...)
Julian Sewell to Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Comedian and digital satirist Julian Sewell will make his off-Broadway debut donning the magic foot of William Barfée in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway. . (more...)
Cameron Mackintosh Says 'Utterly Different' LES MISÉRABLES Coming to NYC
by Joshua Wright
Sir Cameron Mackintosh has teased that something big is headed to New York - though he's not the producer behind it. Some fans are speculating this could be an immersive presentation, similar to what Masquerade off-Broadway has done with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera.. (more...)
Video: Laura Benanti and Daughter Ella Demand Apology From September Davis
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Laura Benanti and her daughter Ella took to Instagram to share a recent unpleasant encounter they shared with September Davis, in which the star tried to get Ella thrown out of Sardi's.. (more...)
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Still Scheduled for Summer 2027 Following Grande's Exit, Producers Confirm
by Marissa Faith Curley
Producers on Sunday In The Park With George have released a statement, following the exit of Ariana Grande from the production. . (more...)
WARRIORS Holding Summer Workshop in NYC Before Broadway Premiere
by Michael Major
Warriors is holding a workshop in New York City this summer, prior to its Broadway debut in 2027. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Casey Likes took to social media to share a preview photos.. (more...)
Review: MALORY TOWERS, Alexandra Palace Theatre
by Christiana Rose
Emma Rice’s glorious adaptation of Enid Blyton’s Malory Towers returns to Alexandra Palace Theatre with all of the warmth, wit and wonder which made it such a beloved success.. (more...)
Antonio Banderas Recalls Staging GODSPELL for Pope Leo XIV: 'I Felt the Spell of God'
by Joshua Wright
Antonio Banderas has pulled back the curtain on one of the more improbable theatrical bookings of the year: a performance of GODSPELL for Pope Leo XIV.. (more...)
TRAINSPOTTING THE MUSICAL Cancels UK Tour
by Marissa Faith Curley
Following its engagement at Theatre Royal Haymarket in London, the world premiere of Trainspotting The Musical will not tour. Presented by Phil McIntyre Live, the musical is based on Irvine Welsh's novel and features a book by Welsh. . (more...)
Review: NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE, London Coliseum
by Franco Milazzo
Packed to the brim with illusions and disillusionment, it quickly becomes clear that Now You See Me Live is only a magic show in one sense of the word.. (more...)
Listen: Jordan Fisher, Norbert Leo Butz and Kate Baldwin Featured on THE REAL KYLE MCCARREN EP
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new musical The Real Kyle McCarren has released Songs from The Real Kyle McCarren: The Studio EP, featuring an all-star studio cast including Disney and Broadway star Jordan Fisher, Norbert Leo Butz, and Kate Baldwin.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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