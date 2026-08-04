Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 4, 2026- BOOP! National Tour Finds Its 'Betty' and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 4, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Coming Up

Sunday, August 8

Death of a Salesman closes on Broadway

Every Brilliant Thing closes on Broadway

CATS: The Jellicle Ball closes on Broadway

The Front Page



Gerónimo Rauch Shares Backstage Scoop From LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Gerónimo Rauch who is one of the actors playing Jean Valjean in Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular, to share some of his favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!



Exclusive: Aliya Grace Will Lead the BOOP! National Tour- Meet the Rising Star This fall, Aliya Grace will star as Betty Boop in the North American Tour of BOOP! The Musical, which will officially launch its 50-week tour at Rochester, NY’s West Herr Auditorium Theatre, playing October 3-10.

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Alex Freeman

by Marissa Faith Curley

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Nicole Rosky

Around the Broadway World

by Sidney Paterra

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Argyle Theatre's founding Artistic Director Evan Pappas will retire following a nine-year tenure. Taking the helm is Long Island native Tommy Ranieri, who will work alongside Executive Producers and Managing Partners Mark and Dylan Perlman.. ( more... Pringle & Finn, The Musical!, a new musical for young audiences based on the beloved children's books by Paul Castle, will receive an invitation-only industry presentation, led by Grey Henson. . ( more... The Telsey Office, in partnership with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family Fund, is now accepting applications for the third cohort of The Telsey Office Miranda Family Casting Fellowship.. ( more... Dallas arts giants explore a merger, Pittsburgh's is complete, and a Disney vet takes on global production. Plus: West End pay wins, France restores arts funding, and Edinburgh's King's Theatre reopens after redevelopment.. ( more... Theatredor is set to host The Casting Process: A Masterclass with Michael Cassara, CSA at the New York Film Academy, 26 Broadway, 12th Floor. Admission is free and open to performers aged 18 and over.. ( more... Runyonland Productions is launching a new play development initiative offering commissions, mentorship and workshops to early-career playwrights, culminating in public readings of their work.. ( more... Disruption, a new play by Andrew Stein, directed by Hersh Ellis, just opened at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Check out what the critics are saying about the new play.... ( more... Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a star-studded comedy, a critically acclaimed thriller, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . ( more... September L. Davis will bring her Apology Tour to Studio Seaview Off-Broadway this fall, with nine dates set for September. Read September L. Davis' personal announcement about the show!. ( more...

Julian Sewell to Join THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Comedian and digital satirist Julian Sewell will make his off-Broadway debut donning the magic foot of William Barfée in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway. . (more...)

by Joshua Wright

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Marissa Faith Curley

by Michael Major

by Christiana Rose

by Joshua Wright

by Marissa Faith Curley

by Franco Milazzo

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Listen Up

"When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high

And don't be afraid of the dark.

At he end of the storm

Is a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark." - Carousel