WARRIORS Holding Summer Workshop in NYC Before Broadway Premiere

Warriors is holding a workshop in New York City this summer, prior to its Broadway debut in 2027. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who co-wrote the musical with Eisa Davis, took to Instagram to share a preview inside the rehearsal room.

Miranda's photo shows a "Warriors" spray paint can, along with a boombox that has a "W" spray painted over it. He also tagged choreographer and co-director Andy Blankenbuehler and co-director Jenny Koons.

Jasmine Cephas Jones confirmed her involvement in the workshop, sharing a photo of the same boombox.

Casey Likes also confirmed that he is taking part in the workshop, sharing a photo of himself with the boombox.

Gizel Jiménez also confirmed on her Instagram Story that she is part of the workshop.

Based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture The Warriors and the book The Warriors by Sol Yurick, and licensed for the stage by Paramount Products & Experiences, the musical Warriors will open on Broadway in April 2027. Tickets will go on sale in October 2026.

Warriors follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus.

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