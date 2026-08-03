Grey Henson and More to Lead PRINGLE & FINN Industry Presentation

Pringle & Finn, The Musical!, a new musical for young audiences based on the beloved children's books by Paul Castle, will receive an invitation-only industry presentation on Monday, August 31, 2026, in New York City.

The 50-minute musical follows Pringle and Finn, two penguins who join their overbooked friend, Foxy the Wedding Planner, on a cake-delivery adventure, encountering eccentric animal couples, larger-than-life celebrations, and wildly theatrical mishaps before the journey culminates in a wedding of their own.

The musical is based on the Pringle & Finn children's book series by Seattle author and illustrator Paul Castle. The beloved penguin duo first appeared on the wedding invitations Paul designed for his marriage to violinist Matthew Castle, and later inspired a series of children's books celebrating love, kindness, and family through the adventures of two penguins in a devoted partnership. Together, the Castles have built a global audience of more than 8 million followers across social media, where they share their artwork, family life, and message of joyful authenticity. The series—including Pringle and Finn (2022), The Secret Ingredient (2023), and How to Raise a Baby Penguin (2025)—has sold through multiple printings, faced book bans, and received national media attention.

The industry presentation will feature a cast led by Grey Henson (Shucked, Mean Girls, Elf) as Pringle, Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon, Little Shop of Horrors) as Finn, and Tari Kelly (Just in Time, Groundhog Day, The Boy from Oz) as Foxy. They will be joined by Aaron Albano (Hamilton, Aladdin, Newsies), Tia Altinay (Chicago, Aladdin, Some Like it Hot), Kilty Reidy (The Drowsy Chaperone, In My Life), Jayke Workman (Chicago), and more.

Created by Jacob ben Widmar (book and direction) with music and lyrics by Matthew Nassida and James Powers, Pringle & Finn, The Musical! blends original musical theatre songs with beloved works from the classical canon, including opera, ballet, and orchestral favorites, creating a joyful theatrical experience inspired by the wit, physical comedy, and irreverent spirit of classic mid-century cartoons.

Development of Pringle & Finn, The Musical! has been supported by a Faculty Research Fellowship from Oakland University, where creator Jacob ben Widmar serves as a professor of theatre. The August 31st presentation represents the culmination of the project's initial development and will give Paul and Matthew Castle, along with invited theatre professionals from across the country, an opportunity to experience the musical for the first time as the creative team considers its next steps.



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