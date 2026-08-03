Gerónimo Rauch Shares Backstage Scoop From LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR

We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Gerónimo Rauch who is one of the actors taking on the role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables: The Arena Concert Spectacular at Radio City. Below, he takes us backstage at the iconic venue (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of his favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!

Gerónimo Rauch has previously appeared in Les Misérables several times, including as Jean Valjean (Queen’s Theatre, 2012-13), Jean Valjean (Spain, 2010 – 12), Feuilly (Argentina, 2000), making a guest appearance as a convict in the 25th Anniversary Concert, and making a guest appearance in the Bring Him Home Quartet in the 30th Anniversary Concert. His other credits include Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty’s Theatre), Phantom in El fantasma de la Opera (Madrid), Robert Kincaid in The Bridges of Madison County (Madrid), Rob Jeremy Cole in The Physician (Madrid), Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard (Spain), Mary Sunshine in Chicago (Madrid), Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar (Spanish national tour), Duddy in Grease (Buenos Aires).

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

I’m usually one of the first ones to be on stage ready for warm up. I like to get in, say hi to cast and crew, feel the vibe, and check what kind of energy we’re working with .

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Right before I go on, I take a breath, keep silent and focused. It’s like, “standby everybody, breath in and go…”

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

I don’t do any snacks during the show but I can have “Juanolas” (licorice)!

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

I usually warm up very high before the show. Valjean´s first act is very demanding and I need to hit high notes so I wanna be warmed up.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Music, water, tea for my voice, my laptop, and my “mate” (Argentine drink). It's part of who we are as Argentines, I've been away for years, but Argentina never really leaves you. Oh, and good lighting. I'm not asking for much… just the essentials. I love hanging with the team and getting some notes before the show.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

We don’t have wings on this show but we do have monitors backstage where we can see what the cameras are showing. Its epic.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

I have many memorable moments but I do enjoy avoiding eye contact with Jeremy (Javert) during the show. We both created this sort of code without even talking about it. I do enjoy watching everyone getting prepared for the thenardite inn. But usually in this show when I’m backstage, everyone is on stage. Thats a lonely journey for Valjean.

About Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular

Boublil and Schönberg's Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular is now playing at New York City's Radio City Music Hall through August 9, where the acclaimed production will conclude its world tour. Having premiered in the UK and Europe in September 2024, Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular has toured more than 30 cities worldwide, with stops including Australia, Japan, Shanghai, and Singapore, before arriving in New York for its final engagement.

The production stars Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, or Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden or Jeremy Secomb as Javert; Samantha Barks as Fantine; Matt Lucas as Thénardier; Marina Prior or Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier; Jac Yarrow as Marius; Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette; Shan Ako as Éponine; Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras; and Philip Quast as the Bishop of Digne for the New York engagement. The company also features Kelly Agbowu, Amelia Broadway, Mary Jean Caldwell, Harry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry Dunnett, Thiago Phillip Felizardo, Charlie Geoghegan, Nic Greenshields, Christopher Key, Michael Kholwadia, Rob Madge, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, CIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead, and Owain Williams. Cian Bhalla, Alfie Buck, and Mateo Casado alternate in the role of Gavroche, while Lillian Caster, Olive Ross-Kline, and Ella Tokita alternate as Little Cosette.

Cameron Mackintosh's production features a book by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, based on Victor Hugo's novel, with music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

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