Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2026- HARRY POTTER Film Star Rupert Grint to Join CURSED CHILD on Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 27, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! We're bringing you the best stories from yesterday, including exciting Broadway casting news, touching tributes to entertainment legends, and behind-the-scenes magic from your favorite shows. Get caught up on Rupert Grint joining Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, our Debut of the Month feature on Paranormal Activity, and Aly Michalka making her Broadway debut in & Juliet. Plus, we're remembering the remarkable legacies of Tim Curry, Dolly Parton, and other entertainment icons who've left an indelible mark on theater and beyond. Dive in below!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, August 30
Moulin Rouge! the Musical closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Debut of the Month: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY's Leads Are Ready to 'Scare the Sh*t' Out of Broadway
Cher Álvarez and Travis A. Knight are making their Broadway debuts starring opposite one another as Lou and James in Paranormal Activity! Read BroadwayWorld's debut of the month feature!
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Rupert Grint Will Join HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, will step into the role again - this time onstage and as a grown man - in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
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Video: Go Into the Void at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway
BroadwayWorld recently headed to Broadway's Marquis Theatre to go behind the scenes at Stranger Things: The First Shadow, where Richard Ridge caught up with Victor de Paula Rocha, who currently takes on the role of Henry Creel. How exactly does the 'zoom zoom' transport Henry into the Void? Watch the video as BroadwayWorld's very own Richard Ridge is transported and go behind the scenes of Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis Theatre.
|Must Watch
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Video: HAIRSPRAY Star Kaitlyn Louise Smith Talks Playing Tracy Turnblad
Video: 9 TO 5 Audience Gasps as Cast Member Announces Dolly Parton's Death
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Happy Feet, a new musical based on the 2006 hit film, will be holding a virtual open call for a tap dancer in its lead role. The production is directed by Michael Arden, with a book by Douglas Lyons.. (more...)
Manhattan Theatre Club Reveals Latest Round Of Sloan Playwriting Commissions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the latest recipients of their Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Initiative commissions for new theatrical works surrounding themes of science, math, and technology.. (more...)
Sarasota Opera Receives $30,000 Grant for Youth Education Programming
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sarasota Opera has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County in support of Sarasota Youth Opera and Education programs and the company's Aficionado Dinner. . (more...)
Theatre Communications Group to Publish WOMEN+ ON THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY Anthology
by Stephi Wild
Theatre Communications Group will publish an anthology of more than thirty plays by women+ playwrights, a civic initiative from the Flynn Center with the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize examining democracy in America.. (more...)
Ella Stiller Joins Katie Cappiello's THE BODY OF MARY: A PLAY IN THREE ACTS (OF GOD) As Co-Producer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Fresh off the final season of HBO's “The Comeback,” Juilliard alum Ella Stiller has joined The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God), written and directed by Katie Cappiello, as a co-producer.. (more...)
|Rialto Chatter
by Rialto Chatter
Casting is coming into focus for Broadway's Downstate. According to the Chicago Tribune, Francis Guinan and K. Todd Freeman will star in the upcoming production of Bruce Norris' play, which will play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre this fall. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Jaye P. Morgan, the singer/actress who adopted the name of the famous banker after serving as class treasurer of her High School and quickly thereafter achieved great fame and success on television, recordings and in the theatre, died on August 24, 2026, of natural causes at age 94.. (more...)
HAPPY FEET Musical to Hold Virtual Open Call for the Lead Role
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Happy Feet, a new musical based on the 2006 hit film, will be holding a virtual open call for a tap dancer in its lead role. The production is directed by Michael Arden, with a book by Douglas Lyons.. (more...)
Stevie Nicks Delivers 'Stand Back' Performance on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
by Rachel Stone
Stevie Nicks performed her hit song 'Stand Back' during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, bringing the classic track to the late-night stage.. (more...)
Legendary Actor Tim Curry Has Passed Away at 80
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Legendary film, TV, and stage actor Tim Curry has passed away at age 80. Curry is best known for starring in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Annie, Clue, and more.. (more...)
Tony-Nominated Scenic Designer Anna Louizos Dies at Age 69
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Anna Louizos, the Tony Award-nominated scenic designer whose work was seen on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in London, Las Vegas and on national tours, has died at age 69. . (more...)
BAT BOY Teases New Announcement Nearly A Year After City Center Run
by Michael Major
Could there be a future for the recent City Center production of the cult classic musical? Nearly a year after the musical returned to New York City with an Alex Timbers-directed production, a mysterious new Instagram account has been launched.. (more...)
Dolly Parton's Team Shares Update on Broadway Musical Amid the Icon's Passing
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Following yesterday’s passing of global icon Dolly Parton, Dolly’s team has revealed the plan to continue to bring her multitude of projects that were in development to fruition. . (more...)
Review: BBC PROMS: BOND AND BEYOND, Royal Albert Hall
by Louise Penn
This celebration of the scores and songs from the James Bond's film franchise leaves us stirred, not shaken, with a surprise appearance from Lulu.. (more...)
Aly Michalka and Spencer Sutherland to Make Broadway Debuts in & JULIET
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Music, film, and television star Aly Michalka and singer/songwriter Spencer Sutherland will make their Broadway debuts in & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this Fall.. (more...)
Carol Burnett, Luke Evans, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW & More Pay Tribute to Tim Curry
by Michael Major
Stars of stage, screen, and more are paying tribute to Tim Curry. The entertainment icon passed away on August 25 at 80, with stars like Carol Burnett and more taking to social media to pay tribute.. (more...)
PRE-EXISTING CONDITION Sets Dates for Hari Nef and Edie Falco
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional details have been revealed for Pre-Existing Condition written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland which returns to the stage next week at the Greenwich House Theater, including the performance dates for Edie Falco and more. . (more...)
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