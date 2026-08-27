Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2026- HARRY POTTER Film Star Rupert Grint to Join CURSED CHILD on Broadway and More

Video: HAIRSPRAY Star Kaitlyn Louise Smith Talks Playing Tracy Turnblad

by Joshua Wright

Sacramento Music Circus shared a new video featuring Kaitlyn Louise Smith discussing how playing Tracy Turnblad in HAIRSPRAY has shaped her both on and off stage.. (more...)

Video: 9 TO 5 Audience Gasps as Cast Member Announces Dolly Parton's Death

by Michael Major

The audience at a production of 9 to 5 the musical was shocked to learn of Dolly Parton's passing just as the show was beginning. Before the show began, cast member Karla Tracey addressed the audience. Watch the video!. (more...)