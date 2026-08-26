Tony-Nominated Scenic Designer Anna Louizos Dies at Age 69

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Anna Louizos, the Tony Award-nominated scenic designer whose work was seen on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in London, Las Vegas and on national tours, has died at age 69.

Louizos began her Broadway career as an associate scenic designer, working on The Red Shoes in 1993, The Scarlet Pimpernel in 1997, and Taller Than a Dwarf and Uncle Vanya in 2000. She also served as art director for the 47th Tony Awards in 1993 and later worked as art director on eight episodes of Sex and the City in 2003.

Her first major scenic design credit came with the 2003 Broadway production of Avenue Q. She went on to design numerous Broadway productions, including Golda’s Balcony, Steel Magnolias, High Fidelity, Curtains, In the Heights, All About Me, Baby It’s You!, To Be or Not to Be, White Christmas, Dames at Sea, Honeymoon in Vegas, Holiday Inn, Cinderella and School of Rock.

Louizos received three Tony Award nominations for Best Scenic Design of a Musical: for High Fidelity in 2007, In the Heights in 2008 and The Mystery of Edwin Drood in 2013. Her other work included the London, Broadway, Las Vegas and touring productions of Avenue Q, as well as regional productions of Minsky’s and Vanities, the Musical.

Her Off-Broadway credits included Altar Boyz, Tick, Tick... Boom!, Sons of the Prophet, Olive and the Bitter Herbs, Crimes of the Heart and The Foreigner. She also designed productions of White Christmas in the United States and United Kingdom.

In addition to her Tony nominations, Louizos received multiple Drama Desk Award nominations for her scenic designs, including In the Heights, Curtains, High Fidelity, White Christmas and Scotland PA. She was also nominated for Lucille Lortel Awards for Avenue Q, In the Heights and In Transit, and received an Emmy Award nomination for art direction for the 46th Annual Tony Awards.

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