HAPPY FEET Musical to Hold Virtual Open Call for the Lead Role

Happy Feet, a new musical based on the 2006 hit film, will be holding a virtual open call for a tap dancer in its lead role. The due date for submissions is Friday, September 18, 2026.

The production is directed by Michael Arden, with a book by Douglas Lyons. Kenny Seymour serves as orchestrator and co-arranger, and Jackson Teeley serves as music supervisor and co-arranger. Choreography is by Ayodele Casel, Lauren Yalango-Grant, and Christopher Cree Grant.

The character, Mumble: Male, 18-20s, any ethnicity. A vulnerable and lovable heart that draws you in. He’s persistent, determined, and ultimately triumphant. An EXCEPTIONAL TAP DANCER with acting ability. Non-singing role.

The production is seeking tap dancers with strong technique and a highly developed sense of musicality. Dancers should demonstrate clear articulation, an impeccable sense of time, a strong understanding of swing rhythm, and confidence in rhythmic phrasing.

WHAT TO SUBMIT:

- Footage that clearly demonstrates your tap dancing. They strongly encourage including improvisation, as it provides a clear way to assess a dancer’s technical foundation, rhythmic understanding, articulation, musicality, and command of time. A cappella footage is especially helpful, though dancing with music is also welcome. Videos do not need to be professionally produced—they are most interested in being able to clearly see and hear your dancing.

- The Mumble monologue found HERE, a monologue of choice, or tell a story.

- A slate that includes your name and height and a full body shot.

TAPING INSTRUCTIONS:

If you are using an iPhone to video record, please be sure to film horizontally and in a well-lit space (not backlit).

DETAILS AND SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS: www.tinyurl.com/happyfeetopencall

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