Dolly Parton's Team Shares Update on Broadway Musical Amid the Icon's Passing

Following yesterday’s passing of global icon Dolly Parton, Dolly’s team has revealed the plan to continue to bring her multitude of projects that were in development to fruition. Dolly: A True Original Musical On Broadway will begin previews on December 7, 2026 and official open on January 19, 2027, with tickets currently on-sale through November 21, 2027.

“Dolly worked up until the day she died. She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy. Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked, for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come,” says her longtime manager Danny Nozell. “As the leader of the team responsible for overseeing her legacy, we will ensure the many dreams she had yet to fulfill are brought to life. Many projects were in various stages of development, and we want to be transparent with her fans about this fact. If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it.”

An overview of active projects at the time of her passing include:

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stops (celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week beginning September 13, 2026)

Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel (stays begin September 14, 2026; grand opening September 29, 2026)

Dolly Dolls (launching online September 15, 2026)

Dolly’s Life Of Many Colors Museum (grand opening September 29, 2026)

Dolly’s Cup Of Ambition Coffee (launching online September 29, 2026; retail launch Spring 2027)

Dolly On The Holly (Coming Holiday 2026)

Kendra Scott x Dolly - The 9 to 5 Collection (launching January 2027)

Dolly’s Dog Treats (Coming Early 2027)

Dolly Bedding & Home Decor (Coming Q3 2027)

Details on these projects, and additional projects in the pipeline — such as a Dolly avatar show (which she revealed last week in a PEOPLE interview) — a Dolly Musical documentary, a Dolly biopic, a Dolly docuseries, a Dolly scripted series, a Billy The Kid animated series, and many more – will be revealed soon.

Dolly: A True Original Musical features music by Parton that includes some of her iconic hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and two-time Emmy Award winner Maria S. Schlatter, and is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

Dolly sold over 100 million albums worldwide, is an inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is Billboard’s #1 Country Artist of All Time. With over 3,000 songs written and an inductee in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly has firmly cemented her place in music history. But how did this “Backwoods Barbie” rise to become a living legend?

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