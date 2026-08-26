 Skip to main content
Shop Merch 26/27 Season: What's Coming?
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Carol Burnett, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW & More Pay Tribute to Tim Curry

Carol Burnett, who starred opposite Curry in Annie, honored him by sharing a clip of "Easy Street" in Annie.

By:
Carol Burnett, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW & More Pay Tribute to Tim Curry

Stars of stage, screen, and more are paying tribute to Tim Curry. The entertainment icon passed away on August 25 at 80, with stars like Carol Burnett and more taking to social media to pay tribute.

The Broadway production of The Rocky Horror Show took to Instagram to honor Curry and his legendary portrayal of Frank-N-Furter.

"Remembering the legendary Tim Curry, who first brought Frank-N-Furter to life. We are heartbroken by his passing and grateful for the unforgettable legacy he leaves behind. Thank you, Tim, for giving the world a little more freedom, a little more fearlessness, and through the tears in our eyes, the courage to BE IT. We love you."

Carol Burnett, who starred opposite Curry in Annie, honored him by sharing a clip of "Easy Street" in Annie.

"We had such a wonderful time working together on “Annie.” Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could. He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him."

Broadway's Rocky Horror director Sam Pinkleton also paid tribute, thanking him for his work.

"The Northermost star. The center of the galaxy. Thank you for helping so many of us exist," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Ben Vereen, who appeared opposite Curry in the 2016 television remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, took to Instagram to honor him.

"Rest in peace, Tim Curry. Though we met only briefly when I joined The Rocky Horror Picture Show, being in your presence was a gift. Your extraordinary talent and radiant spirit inspired our entire cast as we honored what you and the original company created. A truly remarkable artist and a great, gracious man. Godspeed, Tim."

Buy Tickets to The Rocky Horror Show

More on this show: Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Performs 'Time Warp' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA · 5/29/2026


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream It Be It Hat The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream It Be It Hat Shop item
The Rocky Horror Show Glow in the Dark Pin The Rocky Horror Show Glow in the Dark Pin Shop item
The Rocky Horror Show Denton Athletics Tee The Rocky Horror Show Denton Athletics Tee Shop item
The Rocky Horror Show Fish Net Socks The Rocky Horror Show Fish Net Socks Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $170
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets