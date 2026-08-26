Carol Burnett, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW & More Pay Tribute to Tim Curry

Stars of stage, screen, and more are paying tribute to Tim Curry. The entertainment icon passed away on August 25 at 80, with stars like Carol Burnett and more taking to social media to pay tribute.

The Broadway production of The Rocky Horror Show took to Instagram to honor Curry and his legendary portrayal of Frank-N-Furter.

"Remembering the legendary Tim Curry, who first brought Frank-N-Furter to life. We are heartbroken by his passing and grateful for the unforgettable legacy he leaves behind. Thank you, Tim, for giving the world a little more freedom, a little more fearlessness, and through the tears in our eyes, the courage to BE IT. We love you."

Carol Burnett, who starred opposite Curry in Annie, honored him by sharing a clip of "Easy Street" in Annie.

"We had such a wonderful time working together on “Annie.” Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could. He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him."

Broadway's Rocky Horror director Sam Pinkleton also paid tribute, thanking him for his work.

"The Northermost star. The center of the galaxy. Thank you for helping so many of us exist," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Ben Vereen, who appeared opposite Curry in the 2016 television remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, took to Instagram to honor him.

"Rest in peace, Tim Curry. Though we met only briefly when I joined The Rocky Horror Picture Show, being in your presence was a gift. Your extraordinary talent and radiant spirit inspired our entire cast as we honored what you and the original company created. A truly remarkable artist and a great, gracious man. Godspeed, Tim."

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